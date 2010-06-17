A cult, not a church

To the Editor:

My sorrow at the heroic death of Lt. Joseph Theinert was, for a time, accompanied by horror at the thought that his funeral might become the target of a protest by the Westboro Baptist Church. Thankfully this did not take place, and the brave young man was laid to rest with all of the appropriate dignity and reverence.

As the pastor of a Baptist church, I deeply regret the fact that this obnoxious cult identifies itself as a church, and as a Baptist one in particular. It sickens me to think that as a result of this name anyone might possibly associate me or my brethren with this fanatical hate group.

The Westboro cult does not belong to any Baptist association, and genuine Baptists, along with all other Christians, reject and denounce both their message and their methods.

In our congregation, there are a number of veterans, myself among them, and together with our neighbors we wholeheartedly support our troops and, with pride and sorrow, salute the fallen.

Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.

REVEREND THOMAS J. LAMOTHE

PASTOR, THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GREENPORT