1Lt. Joseph Theinert's procession home

PETER BOODY PHOTO

The South Ferry vessel that carried Lt. Joe Theinert home to

Shelter Island will be officially rechristened in his

name.

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert’s procession arrived on Shelter Island shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. The skies weeped as a fallen hero returned home. His friends and neighbors came out to honor him despite the rain.

The church bells on Shelter Island rang as people began to gather along Route 114, particularly in front of the American Legion Hall and the Shelter Island School.

For more photos, go to the “Multimedia” tab at the top of the page or click here. Additional photos will be posted as we receive them. Videos of the procession have also been posted.

Photos by Eleanor Labrozzi may be viewed in our photo galleries.