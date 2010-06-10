10K Run to be dedicated to Joe Theinert

Tributes to First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, the Shelter Island High School graduate killed in Afghanistan on June 4, continued this week with the announcement that the 2010 Shelter Island 10K Run will be dedicated in his name.

Before he was a lieutenant, Joe Theinert was a high school cross country runner — he was the only Shelter Islander to compete in the boys state championship in his senior year — and an active community service volunteer. That meant that he fit right into the Shelter Island 10K.

At 5:15 p.m. before the race begins this Saturday, a formal dedication will be made at the 10K starting line on Route 114 in front of the Shelter Island School, where Lt. Theinert graduated in 2004. It will be followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Sara Mundy. The race will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro described Lt. Theinert as “a hero to our nation and beloved Shelter Island family member.”

All are welcome to cheer on the runners or to participate in the run or the 5K community fun walk. Walkers and runners can register online until midnight on Thursday, June 17 at shelterislandrun.com, or register in person on Friday, June 18 in the school gym from 5 to 8:30 p.m.