10K Run dedicated to Joe Theinert

Tributes to First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, the Shelter Island High School graduate killed in Afghanistan on June 4, continued this week with the announcement that the 2010 Shelter Island 10K Run would be dedicated in his name.

Joe Theinert was a high school cross country runner — he was the only Shelter Islander to compete in the boys state championship in his senior year — and an active community service volunteer. That meant that he fit right into the Shelter Island 10K.

A formal dedication was made at the 10K starting line on Route 114 in front of the Shelter Island School, where Lt. Theinert graduated in 2004. It was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Sara Mundy.

Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro described Lt. Theinert as a hero to our nation and beloved Shelter Island family member.