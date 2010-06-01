1 arrest, accidents lead to tickets

Abraham L. Susser, 22 of East Hampton was driving on North Menantic Road on Wednesday, June 9 at about 1:35 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired due to drugs.

Mr. Susser was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $750.

SUMMONSES

Michael T. Mitchell of Shelter Island reported he was driving on Manwaring Road on June 8 and approaching the stop sign at the St. Mary’s and Ram Island road intersection when something ran in front of him. He told police he must have stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and lost control of the vehicle. According to the accident report he skidded 120 feet, hitting a tree and sign head-on. Damage was estimated at over $1,000. Police responded to the accident and ticketed Mr. Mitchell, 29, for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent and for failure to stop at the stop sign. Mr. Mitchell required several stitches to his lower lip at Southampton Hospital.

On June 10, George D. Schultheis of Shelter Island was stopped at a stop sign on Belvedere Road when he made a left turn onto Rocky Point Avenue, hitting a vehicle driven by Edward H. King of Manhasset, who was traveling southbound on Rocky Point. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right front bumper and headlight of Mr. Schultheis’ vehicle and the passenger-side door and rear wheel wall of Mr. King’s. Mr. Schultheis, 57, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

TCOs issued 16 parking tickets over the weekend.

OTHER ACCIDENTS

On June 10, George F. Capon Jr. of Greenport was parked in front of the North Ferry Terminal when he started to back up and hit a vehicle parked behind him, driven by Karen A. Sanders of Shelter Island. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear door of Ms. Sanders’ vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Capon’s vehicle.

On June 14, an unidentified vehicle skidded around the corner in front of Country Club Drive, running over a cable box, and left the scene of the accident. Police retrieved pieces of the underbody at the scene. Police notified Cablevision, and an investigation into the accident will continue.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 8, the Shelter Island Fire and Highway departments assisted in getting a water drainage pipe back in position after it had been pulled onto a Center roadway.

Police received a report on June 8 related to a civil dispute.

According to the police report, the department will follow up on a caller’s report that there was no response to an activated alarm on June 8.

A number of animal incidents were on the week’s blotter. A dog at large was reported in the vicinity of the IGA on June 8; the area was canvassed with negative results. On June 11 police responded to a call about a pit bull at large in the Center; the owner was already at the scene to retrieve the dog.

Police picked up a dog at large in the Center on June 13, contacted the owner and returned the dog. In another animal incident on June 17, a bat was reported inside a Center residence. The bat wasn’t located.

For information purposes, a cat was reported missing from a Heights residence on June 8. The pet was later recovered by the owner.

On June 14 at a Center residence, police had to put down a baby raccoon caught in a spring trap.

Following a call about a vehicle on the golf course in West Neck and a highly intoxicated individual on the property, police patrolled the area with negative results.

On June 9, a dog running at large in the Center was hit by a motorist and pinned under the vehicle. The vehicle was jacked up and the dog transported to the North Shore Veterinary Clinic. The driver reported the accident to police.

Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the Shorewood area on June 11; the area was patrolled with negative results.

A dinghy at a West Neck boat ramp was reported missing on June 11 but later located by its owner.

Also on June 11, a caller reported catching a youth in possession of alcohol. The young person left the area but the parents were advised and picked up their child.

A vehicle in the Center was bottomed out on June 12 when it was driven across the crushed concrete covering a water drain pipe, a part of the town’s flood pumping project. The vehicle was pulled free and the resulting scratches will be repaired by the Highway Department.

Police were told on June 12 that some people were taking too many fish at a Heights location. Police found that the fish taken by the three men involved were within legal limits and quantities.

On June 12, police were asked to investigate a construction site at a Hay Beach residence.

A caller reported on June 13 that a person had caused more than $300 in damage to a golf cart. Police contacted the individual who then paid for the damages.

Police received a report on June 13 about a motorist passing on a double yellow line. The driver was located, stopped and advised to obey the laws.

On June 14, police opened an investigation into fraud.

Also on the 14th, police responded to a dispute on the North Ferry line. There was no fight and no further action was taken.

A caller told police on June 14 that persons were looking with flashlights at an abandoned residence in Menantic, then left. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A caller reported on June 14 that youths were throwing rocks in the Center. They were not located.

There were two complaints about noise during the week. Shortly after midnight on July 9 an anonymous caller reported a loud party with possible underage drinking. Police found that all those attending the party had ID and were of legal age. It was noted that the host of the party was 19 but was not observed consuming alcohol. The music was turned down.

A Southold caller complained at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 13 about a DJ party in West Neck. According to the police blotter, the music was very loud and was turned down.

Two burglary alarms were reported — one at the Chequit, confirmed later as a false alarm (police were on funeral escort at the time) and a second in the Heights for which no reason could be found.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14. A ninth case was transported to ELIH by Cutchogue ambulance on June 11.