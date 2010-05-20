Why ‘Just Saying No’ to geothermal systems is a bad idea

It has been one year since the Town Board adopted Local Law No. 2-2009 prohibiting geothermal heating and cooling systems. In that time I have attended, as a practicing architect, several seminars concerning sustainable building design as part of my continuing professional education. Geothermal systems are now part of the subject matter at these events as it is an important new technology that architects should be familiar with.

It comes as a shock to the participants of these seminars that the Town of Shelter Island has already banned all geothermal systems. In reviewing the process the town followed in adopting the new law I believe a serious error was made in prohibiting all types of geothermal systems, both the type that utilize water from wells drilled into the aquifer and those that do not.

As a result of this new law, Shelter Island residents are unable to benefit from the substantial cost savings of using geothermal energy in heating and cooling their homes and businesses, in using it for domestic hot water purposes and for reducing air pollution on the Island by eliminating fossil-fuel heating systems. They are also prevented from enjoying the benefits of interest rate reductions on loans, technical assistance, grants and funding for geothermal systems now available from LIPA and other New York State sources.

In describing the justification for the new law, the town determined that “Geothermal wells have two basic designs: open-loop and closed-loop systems.” This is not accurate. Geothermal systems have two basic designs but only the open-loop type involves a well. The closed-loop design does not involve a well or water from a well. The town further defines the closed-loop system, more accurately, as involving pipes placed in a trench forming a closed loop circulating a fluid into and out of a heat exchange system in the dwelling. It states “The system functions in the same manner as the open-looped system, except that there is no pumping of groundwater.”

This is true as far as energy usage is concerned but not in terms of their effect on the aquifer. The geothermal system that utilizes pipes placed in a trench 4 to 6 feet below the surface (i.e., closed-loop) requires no well or well water and presents no hazard to the water supply of Shelter Island. The board decided that both types of geothermal systems (open, which threatens the water supply, and closed, which presents no threat to the water supply) should be prohibited.

There is no hint as to why both systems were dealt with identically. There appears to be no justification for banning closed-loop systems.

Geothermal systems make use of the heat stored in the ground due to solar radiation. The heat is stored in the water in the ground and in the soil. Seasonal changes in the weather have little or no effect on the heat stored in the ground. It remains at an almost constant temperature. On Shelter Island this temperature is 55 degrees F. During the heating season this heat can be extracted to help provide space heating. The actual technique employed (heat pump) is not important to the concept. What is important is that no fossil fuel is used in the heating system.

Electricity powers the heat pump and the energy needed to heat the house is significantly less than would be necessary if the energy source were a conventional oil or gas-fired boiler or furnace. Heating efficiencies 50 to 70 percent higher than other heating systems can be achieved.

During the summer, the geothermal system can be used in reverse fashion to make use of the 55-degree ground temperature to help cool the house. The same heat pump is employed to extract the heat from the air circulating in the house and deliver it back into the ground, reducing the electrical energy required for air conditioning.

No noisy outdoor compressor is required. Cooling efficiencies 20 to 40 percent higher than conventional air conditioning systems can be achieved. Whether extracting heat from the ground or returning heat to the ground, the closed-loop geothermal system has no adverse effect on the ground or the groundwater.

The fluid circulated through the closed-loop can be a biodegradable anti-freeze fluid that is safe to the environment and to personnel engaged in servicing the equipment. It bears no similarity to the fluid used in automobile radiators. Standards governing this fluid and its use have been established (Closed-Loop/Geothermal Heat Pump Systems, Design and Installation Standards, 2007 Edition, International Ground Source Heat Pump Association). It is safe and does not represent a threat to the water supply of Shelter Island.

The law states under findings: “A consultant-supported Town Working Group has studied geothermal closed-loop systems and has determined that these systems threaten the aquifer by piercing deep clay units (which help control saltwater intrusion and the draining of the freshwater aquifer) and have the potential to leak contaminants into the general freshwater supply.” This finding, as it pertains to closed-loop piping in a trench, is not true.

The clay layer is not disturbed when closed-loop piping is placed in shallow (4- to 6-foot deep) trenches. Nor does the fluid circulating in the piping present a measurable threat of contaminating the soil as it is a relatively harmless substance.

The board should reconsider this law as it pertains to closed-loop systems by consulting qualified experts specifically about the environmental threat, or lack thereof, posed by their use. I believe it will find sufficient reason to amend the law and thereby allow Shelter Islanders to make use of this sustainable technology to reduce harmful CO2 emissions and reduce their energy costs significantly, without risk to the aquifer.

Please note that I am not a heating or ventilating contractor or in any way engaged in this industry. I am an independent architect who owns property on Shelter Island and I take seriously the need to design sustainable, efficient and intelligent buildings.