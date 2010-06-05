Wherever there’s drilling, there’s spilling

Suffolk Closeup

By Karl Grossman

Drill, Baby, Spill. Oil spillage is intertwined with offshore oil drilling, as the environmental disaster now unfolding in the Gulf of Mexico tragically demonstrates.

Only strong political action prevented offshore oil rigs �” and the inevitable spillage �” from affecting us. That kind of action will have to come again if Congress approves the Obama administration’s plan to open the Mid-Atlantic to oil and gas drilling, despite what the world is now witnessing. The mess in the Gulf threatens to be the worst spill ever from an offshore rig but spills in offshore drilling are chronic.

I’ve mentioned in this space how, as a reporter for the Long Island Press exactly 40 years ago, I broke the story about the oil industry seeking to drill in the Atlantic. I got a tip from a Montauk fisherman who said he had seen, in the ocean east of Montauk, the same kind of vessel he observed searching for oil when he was a shrimper in the Gulf of Mexico. I phoned oil companies and was told by their PR people they were not involved in searching for oil in the Atlantic. But as I was leaving the office at day’s end, a PR guy from Gulf called to say, yes, Gulf was involved in exploring for oil in the Atlantic as part of a “consortium” of 32 oil companies, including the companies that all day issued denials.

I was on the story for years, visiting the first drilling rig set up in the Atlantic, off Nova Scotia, circled by a rescue boat 24 hours a day, and on which a Shell Canada official admitted that the booms the oil industry likes to say will contain spills “just don’t work in over 5-foot seas.” That’s a big problem now in a wind-tossed Gulf.

I traveled to Massachusetts where the Department of the Interior was planning to lease 882,443 acres for drilling on George’s Bank, one of the world’s foremost fishing grounds.

I went to the Florida Keys in whose turquoise waters Interior �” then and now cheerleaders for the oil industry �” would let oil companies drill.

I spent much time in New Jersey; Interior held many of its meetings involving Mid-Atlantic leasing in Trenton. In 1976, it leased 529,446 Mid-Atlantic acres east of New Jersey and south of Long Island to the oil industry for $1.1 billion. There was litigation, and in connection with that Mid-Atlantic leasing in 1978 Interior issued an environmental impact statement acknowledging: “Recovery of the affected area from a large spill will be slow, probably requiring a minimum of 10 years.” For the anticipated 20- to 25-year life span of this field, it forecast 4 large spills of more than 1,000 barrels, 58 spills of 50 to 1,000 barrels and 3,340 spills of up to 50 barrels.

When there’s drilling, there’s spilling. The late Red Adair, who specialized in trying to cap oil well blow-outs, said: “You can take all the precautions in the world” and spills “still happen.”

I’ve been busy in recent days because of my experience with offshore drilling and its dangers. Pieces I wrote were featured on the Huffington Post and CounterPunch. Calls included one from Sydney, Australia for an interview on Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio. Last year there was a blow-out �” similar to what happened in the Gulf �” on a rig in the Timor Sea off northwest Australia. The oil slick extended for more than 100 miles; it took 10 weeks for the blow-out to be brought under control; marine life was affected and shores blackened. Wherever there’s drilling, there’s spilling.

President Obama Friday rejected calls from environmentalists to cancel planned lease sales by Interior for drilling in the Mid-Atlantic, eastern Gulf of Mexico and off northern Alaska, but said he wanted to see new “safeguards.” The notion of new “safeguards” in a process that always results in spilled oil is a fairy tale.

The prohibition of drilling in the Mid-Atlantic �” for which officials from Suffolk including then County Executive John V. N. Klein, State Assembly Speaker Perry Duryea, Jr. of Montauk and our Congressional delegation were leaders in demanding �” must remain.

Besides the environmental damage it causes, the drilling itself has a huge financial price: 10 times the cost of drilling for petroleum on land. It is far wiser to spend that kind of money on widely implementing the use of solar and wind power and other clean, safe, renewable energy technologies now available.