Where to pump Island floodwater?

Water inundates both sides of Congdon Road as shown in this

photo taken by local pilot and roofing contractor Jim Hunter.

Suffolk County sent the commissioner of public works and the deputy county executive to see Shelter Island’s flooding problems for themselves as the town continued to ponder how to get an estimated 49 million gallons of water out of the waterlogged neighborhood on Cong­don Road.

Now that the focus is on land-based discharge areas, neighbors near proposed sites are publicly raising concerns about impacts to their own properties.

Good news came from water tester John Hallman. Samples collected last Thursday from flooded areas all proved to be “clean as a whistle,” according to Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty. Samples were collected from Lily, Willow and Deer Park ponds as well as Ice Pond (used as a control sample) on April 29 and analyzed at EcoTest Laboratories in North Babylon. None of the organic compounds tested for were detected at or above the laboratory reporting limit. The results are expected to alleviate environmental concerns that have created obstacles to the town pumping effort. But as the Reporter went to press this week, no discharge site had been officially identified.

While the town waits for permission to pump, the mosquitoes have arrived. Councilman Ed Brown said that Suffolk County vector control was expected on the Island Wednesday to treat designated areas and look at other potential sites for larvacide treatment.

DEC STILL URGING LAND DISCHARGE

The supervisor and board member Chris Lewis had a conference call with Peter Scully, Region 1 Director for the Department of Environmental Conservation who last week turned down the town’s application to discharge the water into Shelter Island Sound. He wants to hear about the water test results, the supervisor said, and “he wants us in good faith to pursue land options.” If the town has no other options, the DEC will re-open the issue of pumping the water overboard, he added.

That plan would require laying nearly 2 miles of 12-inch pipe down Route 114, crossing more than 40 roadways and driveways.

COUNTY INSPECTS FLOODING

County Legislator Ed Romaine toured flooded neighborhoods Thursday, commiserating with residents Diane Kilb and John and Giovanna Ketcham. The basement of Mr. Romaine’s Center Moriches house was flooded for six days after the March 29-30 deluge that triggered flooding and high groundwater levels here. “I know what it feels like,” he said.

“I am absolutely in support of this,” he said of the plan to pump flood water into Shelter Island Sound. He promised to put pressure on state and federal officials to offer help through permitting and funding.

“I think we need a lot of help and we’re not getting it,” he said. He also offered to enlist county support.

On Friday, Deputy County Executive Chris Kent and Gilbert Anderson, commissioner of public works, “the county’s A-team,” Supervisor Dougherty said viewed flooded neighborhoods. County equipment may be made available for the town pumping project, which would reduce the estimated $150,000 cost of hiring a contractor to provide all of the equipment and services to pump flood water for a month.

DISCHARGE DETAILS EMERGING

Efforts to find a discharge location on land �” the town’s first choice being Mashomack Preserve �” continued this week. Discharging onto preserve land adjacent to Foxen Creek Road carries a lower price tag than pumping overboard depending on the length of pipe runs, according to Chief Read. One possible site would require 5,600 feet of pipe that would cross only Cartwright Road, compared to almost 11,000 feet of pipe extending down South Ferry Road and across driveways and intersections to connect Congdon Road flood waters to the South Ferry Channel.

How much water would be moved? Approximately 49 million gallons to bring ponds on Congdon Road back to normal levels, according to an estimate developed by consulting hydrologist Drew Bennett. Only 13 million gallons of flood water would be removed but another 36 million gallons of groundwater and bank storage (water stored in the banks of the pond) is expected to seep in as the flood water is pumped out.

Lowering the pond at Deer Park Lane would require removal of an estimated 2 million gallons of flood water and 16 million gallons of aquifer water, for a total of 18 million gallons.

Pumps have the capacity to move 3 million gallons per 10-hour day using 12-inch pipe. But that capacity would be reduced over long runs of pipe and may require booster pumps.

Suffolk County hydrogeologist Ron Paulsen toured the flood damage after participating in the town’s first Green Living Expo (see story, page 10). He told Councilman Glenn Waddington that his department could install a monitoring well on Congdon Road that would be electronically monitored on a daily basis. In the process of drilling the well, the county can determine whether the high water there is “perched” above the main aquifer by an underlying clay layer.

“That would be tremendously beneficial to us,” Mr. Waddington said during Tuesday’s work session, an indicator that the pond would not be replenished by the main aquifer as it is pumped.

But Mr. Bennett said that the surface of Lily Pond is at a similar elevation as groundwater in nearby wells. In other words, the floodwater truly represents the upper surface of the Island’s water table and lowering it would require pumping many millions of gallons as upland groundwater flows towards Congdon Road.

NEIGHBORS RAISE CONCERNS

“We are in constant dialogue with Mashomack Preserve and have met with Sylvester Manor folks,” Mr. Dougherty reported during Tuesday’s work session. Town land on Cobbetts Lane and the Locust Woods subdivision off Manhanset Road are also under consideration as discharge sites.

John Picker, who lives on the edge of Mashomack Preserve, said at Tuesday’s meeting that one proposed discharge site is only 2,000 feet from the closest home in his neighborhood. He was not their official spokesman, but he said that some residents are concerned about road access around pipes, impacts to their wells and septic systems and potential water damage to the road, which “I think the town should be obligated to fix,” he said.

Mark Kanarvogel of Quaker Path questioned how soils that are mostly saturated from recent rains can take any more water. “You’ll just make a lake,” he said, and shift the flood problems and mosquitoes to other neighborhoods. Mr. Bennett responded that knowing the storage capacities of depressions at discharge sites and the percolation rates of soils allows the town to plan a rotation schedule to optimize absorption of the discharged waters.

Flood victim Diane Kilb responded to neighborhood discharge concerns. Because of runoff from St. Mary’s Road, Smith Street and Thomas Street, “Congdon Road has been good neighbors and we’ve taken our fair share of the groundwater,” she said.

PUMPING OVERBOARD TOP OPTION

Ms. Lewis commented that the town’s first choice has been to pump the water overboard into Shelter Island Sound. The state won’t consider that without exhausting land options, “which is tedious and time consuming but clearly the only way they’re going to talk to us.”

Peter Reich clarified the town’s discharge options. First choice is going overboard, he said; Mashomack is second, then properties near Manhanset Lane, which should be eliminated if too risky to neighbors.

If Mashomack says no, “We’re hoping we’ll be able to get the DEC’s attention,” Mr. Waddington said. “When your boat is sinking, pump it overboard, don’t pump it somewhere else in the boat.”