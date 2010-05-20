What's Happening

BOATERS: SAVE THE DATE

Get your Safe Boating Certificate by attending the New York State Safe Boating Class, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School’s business classroom. The program is sponsored by the town Police and Recreation departments. Class instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 state processing fee will be charged to those over 18 years of age. The minimum age to participate is 10. Space is limited so call Garth Griffin at 749-0978, after 4 p.m., to reserve.

MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

The Island’s annual Memorial Day parade will start in front of the Center firehouse at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, followed by ceremonies in front of Legion Hall. The Lions Club will hold a picnic on the Legion grounds following the parade with old-fashioned games. This year the wreath ceremony at Piccozzi’s Dock will take place before the parade at 8:30 a.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND EXHIBIT

If you missed the opening of the Taylor’s Island exhibit in March, be sure to attend the exhibit’s closing on Friday, May 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Town Hall. Meet the artists, see their impressions of Taylor’s Island and enjoy refreshments.

WCC ANNUAL LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its annual luncheon on Tuesday, June 1 at 12 noon at the Pridwin Hotel. The menu will feature a choice of fish, chicken or vegetable lasagna. The cost is $27; make a check payable to WCC (mark your entrée choice) and mail it to Phyllis Wallace, P.O. Box 675, Shelter Island 11965, or call her for a reservation at 749-0640. Everyone is welcome.

GARDEN CLUB TEA

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual tea on Wednesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The occasion celebrates past presidents, and new members are introduced and welcomed. Awards that the club or individual members have won for their activities also will be announced. The event chairs are Barbara Gerstenlauer and Valerie Levenstein.

BRING ON BOOK BINGO!

All ages can enjoy playing Book Bingo at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. Lucky players can win books to take home. For more information, call the library at 749-0042.

HAVENS HOUSE PARTY

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Board of Trustees will hold its annual Membership Appreciation Party on Friday, May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Havens House Barn, The board will salute society members and provide a preview of upcoming events.

STORIES & MORE

The theme this week is a surprise but kids ages 3 and up can enjoy 45 minutes of books, crafts and games on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library. Call 749-0042 to let them know you’re coming.

ACROSS THE MOAT

LEGENDS OF MUSIC ON FILM

Islander Joe Lauro is the host of a series of “Music Legends on Film,” which will be shown beginning Saturday, May 22 and continuing on the first three Mondays in June at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor. The performances will be culled from Mr. Lauro’s Historic Films Archive, one of the most extensive libraries of American music on film/video from 1920 to 1990.

This Saturday’s program, “The Legends of Rock,” at 8 p.m. will include performances by the Doors, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead and a rare 1971 Frank Zappa appearance with John Lennon. A dance party will follow the 90-minute film program, featuring the Who Dat Loungers band live playing vintage New Orleans party music. Admission is $15.

CASTING CALL

The North Fork Community Theatre will audition actors ages 14 to 22 on Monday and Tuesday, May 24 and 25, at 6:30 p.m., for this summer’s production of “Kiss Me Kate.” Be prepared to sing 16 measures of a Broadway-style song and to learn a simple dance. For more information, contact Bob Beodeker at beodeker@optonline.net. The theatre is located on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will host author Louis Begley, who will read from his book, “Why the Dreyfus Affair Matters,” on Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m. In 1894, Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a French officer and a Jew, was court-martialed for selling secrets to the Germans. The case was overturned and he was exonerated. Mr. Begley draws upon his legal expertise to create a riveting account of the case. Mr. Begley is a bestselling novelist whose fiction includes “Wartime Lies,” “About Schmidt” and “Matters of Honor.”

EAST END WOMEN’S NETWORK

The East End Women’s Network will hold its monthly dinner meeting on Wednesday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the East Wind Conference Center on Route 25A in Wading River. The guest speaker will be Wendi Caplan-Carroll, regional development director of Constant Contact, who will address the topic, “Best Practices in Email Marketing for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs.” Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner and program at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. To RSVP and for information, contact eewn.org.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will help birdwatchers find late migrating birds as well as early signs of nesting birds. Meet at the Red House Nature Center in Greenport on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 a.m. The program, sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society, is free. Call 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net if you plan to attend.

EARLY SHABBAT SERVICE

Rabbi Leon A. Morris has announced that Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will hold a “family friendly” Shabbat service on Friday May 21 at 6 p.m. The early service will be repeated on one Friday night each month. The community is welcome to attend. There will also be a Saturday morning Shabbat service and study session every week.