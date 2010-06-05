WHAT’S HAPPENING

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFT

Save Saturday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library to make something special for mom or another loved one just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9. The program is appropriate for all ages.

SHADMOOR & DITCH PLAINS

Members of Mashomack’s Redtail Club can see Montauk in full spring bloom on Saturday, May 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. Participants will visit the 99-acre Shadmoor State Park and its ocean-front sand and clay bluffs. The 2-mile walk will include the Roosevelt Run trail, the World War II observation bunkers and a side trip to the beach at Ditch Plains to check on the surfing. Bring snacks and a drink. Ages 7 and up (a permission slip is required for this event). Volunteer drivers are needed, too. Call the Mashomack office to register: 749-1001.

GARDEN CLUB MEETINGS

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will host three meetings on Wednesday, May 12 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall: a board meeting at 9 a.m. (new time), business meeting at 11 a.m. and program at 12:30 p.m., “Creativity & the Elements of Design.” The guest speaker is 2nd District Flower Show Judge Betty Mazzerella who will demonstrate Designer’s Choice arrangements. Shelter Island gardeners interested in this program are invited to call Event Chair Jean McClintock at 749-5073.

STORIES & MORE

The theme of next Saturday’s Stories & More (May 8) is “My Garden” a 45-minute program of books, crafts, games and other activities, designed for ages 3 and up, at the Shelter Island Public Library. The new time is 11 a.m. Call the library at 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SUPPORT THE SWEET ADELINES

The Sweet Adelines’ Long Island Sound Chorus will hold a Chinese auction on Saturday, May 8 at the United Methodist Church on Main Street in Southampton. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the auction starts at 1 p.m. The $5 entry fee incudes a light lunch and a chance for a door prize. For more information, call Carol Mason at 728-5236.

DARK SIDE OF THE UNIVERSE

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host a program on “dark matter” on Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. Chiaki Yanagisawa, a member of Custer’s research team, will talk about pioneering research in this area. A suggested donation is $5 for members and full-time students and $10 for non-members. Refreshments and observing (weather permitting) will follow the program. For more information, call 765-2626.

‘110 IN THE SHADE’ OPENS

The North Fork Community Theatre’s production of the musical “110 in the Shade,” based on N. Richard Nash’s play, “The Rainmaker,” will open next week on Thursday, May 13 and continue, Thursdays through Sundays, until May 30. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. A free reception will be held at 7 p.m. before the curtain on Thursday nights. Tickets cost $20 and can be obtained by calling 298-NFCT or visiting nfct.com.

The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

MEMOIR WRITING

The Floyd Memorial Library on First Street in Greenport is hosting a memoir writing workshop, led by Teresa Taylor, on Tuesdays, May 11, 18 and 25 and June 1 and 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50. Sign up by calling 477-0660.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will host a reading on Saturday, May 8 by the Reverend Donna Schaper from her latest book, “Sacred Chow: Some Holy Ways to Eat.” The book adds a spiritual ingredient to the growing green and local slow food movements. Reverend Schaper has authored several books and is a frequent contributor to Newsday, the Philadelphia Inquirer, NPR and the National Catholic Reporter. She is currently the senior minister of Judson Memorial Church on Washington Square in Manhattan.

RABBI MORRIS RETURNS

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor has announced that Rabbi Leon Morris will return to the pulpit on Friday evening, May 7 at 8 p.m. For the past decade, Rabbi Morris has served the congregation on a part-time summer basis. This marks the beginning of Rabbi Morris’s tenure as the temple’s first full-time rabbi in its 127-year history.