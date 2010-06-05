‘What’s for dinner tonight’ much more than a sales pitch

Debbie and Orlando Salazar outside the Eagle Deli on West Neck

Road.

Orlando Salazar began life in Medellin, Colombia but eventually found it lacked opportunities for him. At the age of 21, a little more than 30 years ago, he wanted to come to this country to go to school “and learn about everything but it never happened.” At the time he was without papers, “So I had to work and there was no doubt about it.” When asked what that was like, whether being undocumented was worrisome, he said, “Not much, even though immigration is all over the place, because if I don’t open my mouth they don’t know who I am.” But being legal is much better. “I got legal just by amnesty, by Ronald Reagan. In 1981, he say that everybody is over here can stay so I sign in and I’m here.” And he’s very glad he came.

“I’m very happy about where I am now compared to those years before, it’s not easy for us but if you keep going and you keep going, nothing will happen to you, if you just go straight, straight, straight.”

Finding New York City, of course, is a fairly easy thing to do �” but how did he find Shelter Island? He was working in the city at a midtown restaurant, when a friend asked him if he had a day off coming soon. When he said he could arrange one, the friend suggested going to “this little country town.”

“I don’t know what he’s talking about, you know, but we’re coming in here, we took the ferry and got off and I said to him, I say, ‘If I find a job over here, I will stay.’ I liked the quiet, and he say, ‘You sure?’ And I say, ‘Yeah, I am.’ So I went to George’s IGA and I asked George for a job with him and I felt simpatico there even though my English was not so good yet, and he say, ‘When do you want to start? Maybe next week?’ And I say, ‘No, now.’ So I started and so I stayed and then I had a friend in Greenport who gave me a place to live for a few months.”

And that was the beginning of the 22 years that he worked at George’s IGA, and he never missed a day.

Very soon, he met his wife, Debbie McGayhey, now Salazar. “Afterwards I meet Debbie, who is today my wife and thank God for that. I know because she is an angel for me, she saved my life and maybe who knows where I am today if it were not for her. I love her so much.” When asked how they met, he said, laughing, “She came in to pick up a couple of potatoes and one dropped on the floor and I picked it up and said, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ and she’s looking at me and says, ‘Baked potatoes’ or something like that and I said, ‘Something for me?’ and she looked at me and she just walks away, like thank you but goodbye. Next day, I saw her again, you know, and I said, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ and she say ‘I don’t know,’ and I say, ‘Well, we’ll have to find out,’ so I ask for a date and she says yes, even though I don’t speak English and know nothing, and here we are today.”

When the market was sold and the new owners came on board, he only stayed “for a few hours.” He didn’t feel comfortable. “I just didn’t want to work for somebody else besides George.” But he wishes the new owners well and thinks they’re doing a really good job for the Island, offering wider choices and taking their responsibilities seriously.

He, with his wife helping, has taken on a new venture, the Eagle Deli on West Neck Road, just before the Menantic intersection, open from 6:30 in the morning until 6 at night, seven days a week. The market has hot and cold food, salads, desserts and a limited range of groceries. And it’s a sole proprietorship. “I have no partners, no, because this kind of business is very fragile, you know, risky. If something happen, I owe all the money to nobody, I can close the door and walk away, it’s not a problem, just me, my own self.” He works with Alex Hampsas, his manager, also a former IGA employee.

In addition to the new deli, he and his wife have had a party help/bartending business for many years. “We have almost all the people in the town, they call us before they send out the invitations, they call us first. We enjoy to do that, we do that for the whole town, we’re there for everybody.”

He’s also there for his family still in Colombia. His father is still alive, in his late 70s now, and Orlando has several sisters with families there as well. “My sisters have to watch him and everything so I have to pay for the medicines and medical help so whatever I make, I have to split, you know, I have to share with my family.” He usually visits once a year, but this year he had to stay with the deli.

He counts himself an incredibly lucky man. “I like my job, I love people, I like to be with people. I’m very happy, Debbie’s family is lovable, and the people in the town they love us. We work together, here, there and we enjoy our lives very good, and between her family and me we enjoy very much. I love Shelter Island and the people, it’s so beautiful, so quiet, very safe and healthy. That’s the main point, you know, when you’re in the city you don’t know what you might be going through. It’s rough out there, I hated it. The city? It’s not for me. I do the best I can, believe me, and so far so good, thank God. I got my two hands, I can do whatever I have to do, you know? I’m very happy, very satisfied.”