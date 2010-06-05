Undefeated Islanders raise the bar

This yearâ€™s Little League squad is enjoying

an undefeated season. From the left, back row: Savannah

Sherman, Julia Martin, Sophia Hausman, Olivia Garrison, Amira

Lawrence; middle row: Sophia Strauss, Phoebe Starzee, Evi

Kaasik-Saunders, Julia Labrozzi; front row: Shawna Goody, Kelly

Colligan and Margaret Michalak. Not pictured: Kenna McCarthy.

Three games into their season and these youngsters are already making high school teams jealous.

The girls Little League team is made up of mostly 5th- and 6th-graders, though some 4th- and 7th-graders thrown are in the mix. The 12 girls on the squad have been practicing at least two days a week since early April to learn the softball fundamentals.

But despite their young age and their focus on the basics, last Friday the girls accomplished a feat that’s rare even in the major leagues: a triple play.

The Southold Hudson City Slickers were at bat in the bottom of the 5th inning with runners on first and second base. Pitcher Shawna Goody tossed one over the plate, which the batter slammed right back at Goody. The ball went directly into her glove but slipped out and didn’t count as a catch. Goody threw the ball to first baseman Kenna McCarthy to record the first out.

McCarthy then threw the ball to second baseman Julia Martin, forcing out the runner in between first and second base. The runner who was on second base was on her way to third after the pitch, but thinking Goody had caught the line drive she turned back to tag up on second base. Martin was waiting with the ball and tagged the runner, racking up the third out and retiring the side, all in a matter of seconds.

The crowd went wild, and sure enough the girls went on to score their third win, 12-3.

Coach Greg Martin, like the assembled crowd, must have been impressed by the show: in all his years of watching Little League, he said, he’s never seen a triple play (though Islanders have turned their share of double plays).

Still, Coach Martin seemed much more impressed by the team as a whole than any one particular play. “All the girls play terrific games,” he enthusiastically explained. “There’s not one girl on our team who does not contribute in some meaningful way.” Each girl has her strengths, and they’re all backing each other up in every play, he said.

The Southold team, he added, was far from a pushover. Their squad had a few strikeouts against the Islanders, who didn’t manage any strikeouts of their own. “So even those [Southold] girls did well,” Coach Martin said.

But for him, it’s all about the Island squad. “For me coaching,” he commented, “it’s very easy because they all want to be there, they all want to play and they all want to do their best.”

Another thing that makes his job easier, he commented, is the help he gets from Assistant Coaches Helene Starzee and Dave Navarro. He is also supported by Matt Labrozzi, who takes care of the field, and Kim Sherman, who maintains the log of game statistics.

The girls’ next game is against Mattituck, today at 5:45 p.m. on the softball field behind the school. See how long they can carry their winning streak before their last game on June 10.