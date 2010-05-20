Torn over pumping

To the Editor:

Whoever dreamed that they would live to see the day when we on Shelter Island would be considering pumping some 40 million gallons of drinking water overboard? Incredibly, however, that is just what is about to happen, and I admit to being very, very torn about it.

Certainly, I want us to help those who need help, if they need help. But just as surely the situation is a bit like your cousin’s homely friends at the wedding reception … you may dance with them, but you ain’t lookin’ to marry them.

Had we charged in right away and alleviated the worst of it, and been able to spare our neighbors more than a month of misery, it would have been a good thing, in my opinion, regardless of what the weather brought us in the coming weeks. But, as time has gone on, and our stalwart neighbors have coped admirably with the wretchedness, the concept of a “state of emergency” starts to appear at least somewhat off the mark. Of course, my little world is presently drier than theirs.

At the end of the day, a couple of questions arise. What is the role of government in such instances? Is this weather pattern part of the new reality, and if so is it the government’s job to help people defy the inevitable, or rather to help them buy time while they manage their personal exposure to it?

And, if things return to normal, what of July and August? It’s been drier than usual since the big rain that caused this. Are we about to pump 40 million gallons of water off the Island, into the bay, just in time to be put on water rationing, where we’ll be told we can’t water our gardens or wash our vehicles because of the drought? While I know that many, including most of our leaders, would be more at home in such circumstances, I, for one, would be hard put to accept that outcome.

Now the trees are in full leaf, and hot weather is on its way, upping their daily consumption of water to the hundreds of gallons per tree. Coupled with normal evaporation, it is possible that the waters will recede much more quickly than one can envision having watched it sit there for a month, barely moving at all.

You know, mankind has spent far more time and effort protecting himself from the environment than he has protecting the environment from him, and for good reason. It is only recently on the time scale that he has had a better than even chance of surviving its onslaughts. It is not, then, totally surprising that man needs some educating as to how it could be that this force he has been struggling with since the dawn of his existence has certain vulnerabilities to his activities.

This mess, however, is a reminder that the preponderance of vulnerability is still ours to deal with, and is not necessarily the result of bad behavior on our part, but rather simply the way things are, and have been, since the beginning. Perhaps the best thing to do then is to heed the old adage: hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

So should we pump? If we could recycle it upland, that would be best, in my view. But to just toss it away? I am increasingly uncomfortable with that.

PAUL SHEPHERD

SHELTER ISLAND