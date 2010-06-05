Time to be heard on school budget

The Shelter Island Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the 2010-2011 school budget this Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the home economics room down the hall to the right of the lobby.

The budget includes $9,547,979 in expenditures, up $17,282 or 0.18 percent relative to the current budget.

The amount to be raised by taxes is estimated at $8,602,144,

a $68,406 drop compared to last year’s levy. The tax rate is estimated at $2.82 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The budget, a capital reserve proposition and election of two school board candidates will go to a vote on Tuesday, May 18 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. in the school gymnasium.