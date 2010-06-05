Three tickets, three accidents

SUMMONSES

Earl J. Reiter, 47, of Shelter Island was driving on St. Mary’s Road on April 28 when he was ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle.

On April 29, Jeffrey A. Polonski, 35, of East Patchogue was driving on North Ferry Road when he was given a summons for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

ACCIDENTS

Connor R. Needham was driving a moped westbound on Winthrop Road on May 1 when an oncoming, unidentified vehicle caused him to swerve, lose control of the moped and fall. The right side of the moped was damaged and the youth was transported privately to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of minor abrasions to his chin and left elbow.

Police issued Mr. Needham, 17, a ticket for operating an unregistered moped.

Barbara D. Geoghegan of Shelter Island told police she was turning around in front of Piccozzi’s Gas Station on April 29 when she hit a parked trailer owned by Stanley C. Beckwith of Shelter Island, damaging the trailer’s left taillight and causing minor damage to the right front headlight and scuffing the bumper of Ms. Geoghegan’s vehicle.

On May 3, Rody D. Tapia of East Hampton reported that his vehicle was parked unattended on the side of Little Ram Island Drive on May 1 when an unidentified vehicle sideswiped the driver’s side of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 27, a dog was reported at large in South Ferry Hills, bothering the caller’s dogs. Police picked up the dog and returned it to its owner.

Police investigated a dispute involving minors on April 27.

A dead deer was reported in the Center on April 27; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On April 28 police were notified about missing property at a Silver Beach residence.

A Center owner reported a smell of gas inside the house on April 28. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded but did not detect any kind of gas leak.

On April 29 a Dering Harbor caller reported finding a boat and floating dock on the property. The boat was removed to the impound lot; the dock was disposed of by the Highway Department.

A case of criminal mischief in the Center was reported on April 29. Several windows of two cars parked on the outside of the impound lot had been smashed.

Police notified Cablevision about a downed wire in West Neck on April 29.

A Ram Island caller told police that a neighbor was filling a pool with a hose. According to the police report, the pool contractor stated the pool was filled with trucked-in water and the pool was being topped off. The caller was advised that topping is allowed in the town code.

A canoe was reported washed up on a Ram Island beach on April 30.

Police followed up on an anonymous call about a person behaving strangely in the Heights on May 1. The person was located and no problems were noted.

A person who had been threatened reported the situation to police on May 1 for informational purposes only.

An extra patrol was requested by a Menantic resident.

A caller told police about hearing gunshots in the Cartwright area on May 2; the source of the shots was not determined.

On May 3, a Silver Beach caller told police his residence was flooded and not habitable due to lack of fresh water and septic problems. The report was added to the police list of homes affected by the rain storms.

An investigation into a case of harassment was continued on May 3.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week. A door blew open at the Historical Society’s Havens House in the Center on April 28, setting off one alarm, and construction workers set off another at a Ram Island residence on May 2. Police responded to a third alarm at a Shorewood residence on April 28 and found the premises were secure.

A homeowner set off a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center while changing its batteries.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 27 and 30. Police responded to a resident who had fallen at home on May 2 but who refused further medical attention.