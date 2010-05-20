The grass is greener right here this year

Times are tough and Shelter Island is facing challenges and changes, the likes of which it has never seen before. Nonetheless, the state of the town, as presented by Supervisor Jim Dougherty at a luncheon on Sunday, is good.

Stories from other towns and cities bring that point home. Here are a few, including some picked up by columnist Joanne Sherman on a recent trip to her home state of Ohio.

One town is considering selling its trees, according to cantonrep.com, an online publication of the Repository daily newspaper. The idea arose after Waynesburg, Ohio voters turned down a 2-mill operating levy. “Leaders in this village of 969 residents already had taken steps to save money