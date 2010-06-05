Take me out to the ball game

Tom Bliss was visiting the Island this past weekend and called in first with this baseball line-up, although he was unsure about a couple of players. Front row, from the left: John Clark, Dave Klenawicus and Eddie Brown; second row, Billy Hannabury, George Hoffmann, Paulie Speeches (or maybe Larry Lechmanski?) and Mark Labrozzi; back row, Coach Labrozzi, Matt Labrozzi, Artie Springer, Coach Al Springer, Bobby Chiaramonte, Donny Zabel and (maybe) Coach Richie Surozenski.

Cliff Springer weighed in, too, with a positive ID of Al and Art Springer. And then we heard from Billy Behringer, who called this week from Kentucky. He agreed with Tom although he opted for Larry L. over Paulie S. and wasn’t at all sure that Richie S. was the third coach.

Are we batting 1.000 yet?