Sun shines on first green living expo
“It’s a great start.”
Herb Stelljes, chairman of the Town of Shelter Island’s Green Options
committee, summed up his thoughts about what is hoped to be an annual
Green Living Expo during the first such event on Saturday at the Legion
Hall.
Visitors had access to a variety of information from alternative energy
vendors, town committees charged with monitoring a part of the Island
environment (the Conservation Advisory Council, the Water Advisory
Committee, the Waterways Management Advisory Council), local farmers,
scientists, gardeners, even environmentally friendly food providers.
Looking a bit like a science fair for grown-ups, displays ran the
gamut from a traveling solar energy trailer to a live spider crab, the
apparent culprit in cutting away at eel grass habitat, the expo
provided information on nearly every type of environmental topic.
“This pulled the community together around many important local and global issues,” Mr. Stelljes said.
Global issues, like reducing your carbon footprint as the Hamptons
Green Alliance promoted at the expo, are not unrelated to more local
environmental concerns, he said. The abundance of water in flooded
Island neighborhoods, “makes me look at climate change,” he said. “It’s
a wake-up call, a mini-Katrina,” Mr. Stelljes said. “Erratic weather is
going to become normal.”
He explained that a warmer global atmosphere can hold more moisture.
Periods of heavy downpours like the Island experienced at the end of
March alternating with droughts will become the rule rather than the
exception as climate change progresses, he said.
“This is a great way to get the green dialogue going,” Karla Freidlich,
a Green Options committee member and one of the organizers of the expo
said. “And we certainly have Mother Nature cooperating” the day was
sunny and warm, making the smoothie samples from Greeny’s Natural Food
Market and the ecologically sound car wash by the Shelter Island High
School senior class two of the most popular features of the fair.
How did it this first-ever green expo get started? “It was sort of
spontaneous,” Mr. Stelljes said. “I didn’t know what to expect but I
was pleasantly surprised.”