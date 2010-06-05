Sun shines on first green living expo

“It’s a great start.”

Herb Stelljes, chairman of the Town of Shelter Island’s Green Options

committee, summed up his thoughts about what is hoped to be an annual

Green Living Expo during the first such event on Saturday at the Legion

Hall.

Visitors had access to a variety of information from alternative energy

vendors, town committees charged with monitoring a part of the Island

environment (the Conservation Advisory Council, the Water Advisory

Committee, the Waterways Management Advisory Council), local farmers,

scientists, gardeners, even environmentally friendly food providers.

Looking a bit like a science fair for grown-ups, displays ran the

gamut from a traveling solar energy trailer to a live spider crab, the

apparent culprit in cutting away at eel grass habitat, the expo

provided information on nearly every type of environmental topic.

“This pulled the community together around many important local and global issues,” Mr. Stelljes said.

Global issues, like reducing your carbon footprint as the Hamptons

Green Alliance promoted at the expo, are not unrelated to more local

environmental concerns, he said. The abundance of water in flooded

Island neighborhoods, “makes me look at climate change,” he said. “It’s

a wake-up call, a mini-Katrina,” Mr. Stelljes said. “Erratic weather is

going to become normal.”

He explained that a warmer global atmosphere can hold more moisture.

Periods of heavy downpours like the Island experienced at the end of

March alternating with droughts will become the rule rather than the

exception as climate change progresses, he said.

“This is a great way to get the green dialogue going,” Karla Freidlich,

a Green Options committee member and one of the organizers of the expo

said. “And we certainly have Mother Nature cooperating” the day was

sunny and warm, making the smoothie samples from Greeny’s Natural Food

Market and the ecologically sound car wash by the Shelter Island High

School senior class two of the most popular features of the fair.

How did it this first-ever green expo get started? “It was sort of

spontaneous,” Mr. Stelljes said. “I didn’t know what to expect but I

was pleasantly surprised.”