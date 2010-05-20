State won’t block discharge to sound

â€œIt certainly wasnâ€™t the

deal I wanted to cut,â€ Councilman Ed Brown said

Tuesday about restricting floodwater discharge into the sound

during out-going tides only. He still supports the overall

pumping project.

Town officials are preparing to pump floodwater into Shelter Island Sound.

After multiple phone calls to Peter Scully, Region 1 director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and to Peconic Baykeeper Kevin McAllister, resistance to discharging floodwater overboard from Congdon Road and other locations has eased.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Reporter Monday that he has the blessing of the Baykeeper and that the DEC does not feel compelled to take action to regulate the pumping project at this time.

“It is our understanding that the town is going to undertake a pumping operation as an emergency measure,” DEC spokesman Bill Fonda stated Tuesday. “DEC appreciates the efforts the town has made to work with the DEC to resolve this issue and to continue to monitor water quality during this operation.”

Seven weeks after record rainfalls flooded low-lying Island neighborhoods, the tide has finally turned in favor of a plan to pump the water overboard. Those efforts included testing floodwaters for organic compounds and pathogens – no volatile organics were detected and pathogen levels were low – and pursuing several potential discharge sites on land.

Mr. Dougherty also reported that Chairman Karen Seymour, on behalf of the Mashomack Preserve Board of Trustees, “regretfully declined” the town’s request to pump Congdon Road floodwater onto preserve land adjacent to Foxen Road. “I appreciate their careful evaluation of our request,” Mr. Dougherty commented. Preserve Director Mike Laspia told the Reporter Tuesday that the Nature Conservancy did not have enough answers as to the potential for ecological impacts from the discharge project, which involved discharging millions of gallons of water onto preserve lands.

Sylvester Manor had already said no to discharging on its fields in early May.

Mr. Dougherty said Monday that he would call Suffolk County Public Works Commissioner Gilbert Anderson right away to take him up on his offer of available county pumping equipment and that private pumping contractor Bob Terry would be called as well. Unfortunately, the Town Board learned Tuesday that only a small pump is available from the county and Mr. Terry’s manpower and equipment are booked for at least two weeks. See Town Board story, page 12.

The town does not have written approval from the DEC and may never actually get a permit for the pumping project. “The town has bent over backwards” to pursue alternatives to pumping overboard, and to test floodwater for contaminants, the supervisor said, and “the DEC does not feel it has to take any action at this time.”

In a letter to Mr. Scully, Mr. Dougherty stated that the town is in an emergency situation, has exhausted alternatives and will go forward with its pumping plan. The content of the May 17 letter was discussed with Mr. Scully and it will guide the pumping project in lieu of a permit, Mr. Dougherty said.

He wrote: “[T]he town sees an immediate need to commence pumping to provide access for emergency vehicles to residential properties situated adjacent to Congdon Road, Deer Park Lane and Dogwood Lane, to protect the health and safety of residents and to reduce the economic impact of damages being incurred by town residents.

“As we have discussed with you, the town plans to pump the standing water into Shelter Island Sound at the southerly end of Ferry Road. All appropriate steps will be taken to minimize any potential environmental impacts of such pumping. This will include discharging only on outgoing tides – the water is particularly deep and running in Shelter Island Sound at this time.”

The town will provide the DEC with a proposed pumping protocol and a summary of pumping results on a daily basis “until the emergency is over,” he wrote.

Peconic Baykeeper Kevin McAllister, interviewed by phone on Monday, said that his concerns about pumping contaminants into the marine environment have been alleviated. “I looked at the water quality data. The coliform counts appear to be low enough that with dilution, they won’t pose a risk to shellfish beds.” Total coliform levels ranged from 90 parts per million at Deer Park and Willow Pond to 750 ppm at Congdon Road; fecal coliform counts were lower, 40 to 70 ppm. Mr. McAllister wished the town success in its effort to bring relief to flooded homeowners.