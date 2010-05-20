State of the town good but the stage is shifting

Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported that the state of the Town of

Shelter Island is good at a luncheon speech hosted by the

League of Women Voters at the Pridwin Hotel. Event organizers

were (from left) Lois Morris, Stephanie Lebowitz, Cathy Kenny,

Kathryn A. Cunningham and Phyllis Gates.

“In my humble opinion, the state of the town is good.”

Supervisor Jim Dougherty summarized Shelter Island’s governmental health in a cautiously optimistic light during Sunday’s third annual “State of the Town” luncheon hosted by the Shelter Island League of Women Voters at the Pridwin Hotel. But he spoke more about his concerns for all levels of government as he noted subtle shifts in governmental relationships and public political discourse. He also updated the audience on the town’s open space, flood mitigation, drug prevention and contract negotiation efforts.

He coined a catch phrase for his second term of office, a sequel to his comment when first reporting for duty in January 2008 that the days of wine and roses were over.

“The days of simple and easy are over,” he said �” that is, running a town is becoming increasingly complicated. More complicated, he said, than when Supervisor Jeff Simes was expected to maintain the Town Hall bathroom supplies and even more complex than when he was first sworn into office in 2008.

Why the complexity? Because of Shelter Island’s increasing financial isolation. He noted past successes in securing federal and state for the Shell Beach shoreline restoration and the Bridge Street Park. But a sign that money would be harder to come by was evident when after contributing $200,000 during the first year of the state-directed 4-poster project, the Suffolk County and New York State legislatures did not contribute a single penny in 2009.

“Those doors are closing and they’re closing shut,” Mr. Dougherty said. The Island is handling the situation better than other municipalities and Mr. Dougherty characterized Shelter Island as being “at the head of the class” compared to other towns.

In addition to tightening their purse strings, higher levels of government with no money to spend are instead coming up with unfunded mandates, Mr. Dougherty contended. The MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer systems) rules, and reports verifying the town’s efforts to control runoff are “a great idea” for preventing pollution but impose stringent and demanding requirements that the town is handling without increasing its in-house headcount, he said.

Another federal directive, Governmental Accounting Standards Board 45, is looming large on the town’s fiscal horizon. It requires towns to disclose the anticipated costs of medical benefits to be paid after employees retire. “It’s going to be a very large number,” Mr. Dougherty warned, estimated by the town’s auditors at $2 million per year. Right now the town needs only disclose the total in a footnote on its annual audit, but more painful measures may be required in the future. Mr. Dougherty said he would fight efforts to require towns to start funding those future costs.

“We’re going to see more unfunded mandates,” he concluded.

Mr. Dougherty also commented on political discourse, which he sees as rapidly evolving into “highly niched arguments” with no tolerance for other views. This black-and-white world view may mean the end of the American conversation, Mr. Dougherty said, quoting from an editorial in Newsweek, which is losing readers and is currently for sale.

He said that he rarely sees the issues before him with that kind of certainty. “I enjoy fashioning a consensus,” he said.

He celebrated open space acquisitions that are expected to come to fruition this year: the Klenawicus farm, property on Crab Creek and planned purchases of development rights at Sylvester Manor.

Mr. Dougherty said he’s become something of an amateur hydrologist in his efforts to address flooded Island neighborhoods. He thinks that the clay layer beneath the Island’s aquifer may be shallower than originally thought, which is good news for pumping down pond water but bad news for the capacity of the aquifer during a drought.

On the labor front, 2010 will be a big year. A contract with the clerical workers union was negotiated this spring but a Police Benevolent Association contract is still unresolved. According to Mr. Dougherty, the contract is at the bottom of a list that the state Public Employee Relations Board must arbitrate. Representatives of the town and PBA are expected to meet with the arbitrator on May 21, the supervisor reported, but serious discussions are expected to continue throughout the summer.

The town’s Communities That Care volunteers will be hosting another forum on drug use next week, May 26 at 7 p.m. It follows the biggest heroin bust on the East End in history, with 19 arrested, 12 residing in or east of Calverton. A town-wide drug policy that includes random testing of employees (including elected officials) who work more than 10 hours per week is scheduled to go into effect in July. Mr. Dougherty said he is a civil libertarian but in a complicated world, the town “can’t be lecturing about drugs if we’re not willing to step up to the box ourselves.”

During the luncheon, the supervisor was seated with students of the Shelter Island School and he introduced each one at the beginning of his speech, wishing them luck in their future endeavors.

Time allowed for only one question, from Bob Lipsyte, who asked whether Mr. Dougherty supported a four-year term for town supervisor and superintendent of highways. “I am very happy with the two-year term … It keeps me in touch with folks.” Shelter Island elections are brief and inexpensive, he said, adding that the community should consider whether town council terms should be reduced from four years to two.

Mr. Dougherty’s speech is being broadcast on cable Channel 22. Check the town website, shelterisland.us, for the program schedule.