St. Gabe’s stalled as Fiske property deal in works

Suffolk County’s interest in preserving 6.4 acres of St. Gabriel’s

retreat property has not received a warm welcome by the owners.

In December 2009, Suffolk County took the first steps, called “planning

steps,” to acquire the acreage around the farmhouse on Burns Road,

uphill and west of the main camp area. The initial part of that process

is to perform an appraisal of the property. Problem is, the county

needs a non-binding acknowledgment from the owners to conduct the

appraisal and it is not forthcoming.

Representatives of the Passionist Fathers have been reluctant to grant

permission to perform the appraisal, according to Town Supervisor Jim

Dougherty. He has been in contact with Bill Lichwalla of Michigan who

represents the Passionists in their real estate dealings. County

Legislator Ed Romaine and county planner Lauretta Fischer are assisting

in the effort to gain permission to pursue the open space proposal.

“I would be very disappointed if the Passionists would not at least let

us look at this property” for possible acquisition, Mr. Dougherty said.

Good news is developing in efforts to preserve more of Sylvester Manor.

A $91,000 per acre offer has been made on 28.6 acres of land along the

northern boundary of the homestead near Cobbets Lane. According to Mr.

Dougherty, Suffolk County is willing to pay 70 percent of the price

making the town’s portion approximately $780,000. A 22-acre

conservation easement on Sylvester Manor property along Gardiner’s

Creek was preserved by the Peconic Land Trust earlier this year.