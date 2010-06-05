Speculative bubbles, Wall St. and tulips in the Golden Age

CAROL GALLIGAN PHOTO

A large white planter of tulip variety Renown, a

strikingly deep pink, on a second floor balcony.

If you’re puzzled by that headline, stay tuned, tulips have had a checkered past! All in all, however, they are quite wonderful, living up to their billing, “the lipstick of the garden.” They come in early, middle and late varieties, an unusually wide range of color (almost everything but blue) and a variety of shapes. In addition, they’re easy to grow, basically foolproof, even for beginners.

Unfortunately, here on the Island, they have to be considered deer food, in fact, a deer fave. Consequently, they can only be grown in protected areas, on raised decks or balconies. If you don’t have any of these, try them in a very small area or in a large pot or two, spraying with deer repellent after every rain, shower or heavy dew. If you have a cat, he or she will be unhappy, but if you like the tulips better than the cat, go for it.

“Tulip mania” occurred in what is now called the Dutch Golden Age, the 1600s, when recently introduced tulip bulbs reached hitherto unknown high prices and then suddenly collapsed. When tulip mania was at its peak, tulip contracts sold for more than 10 times the annual income of a skilled craftsman. A number of economists consider tulip mania the first recorded speculative economic bubble and the term is often used to describe any economic situation in which the prices of a given asset deviate widely from actual values.

According to Investopedia, a Forbes Digital company, “In 1593 tulips were brought from Turkey and introduced to the Dutch. The novelty of the new flower made it widely sought after and therefore fairly pricey. The tulips then contracted a non-fatal virus known as mosaic, [which] altered them, causing ‘flames’ of color to appear upon the petals, increasing the rarity of an already unique flower. Thus, tulips began to rise in price according to how their virus alterations were valued. Everyone began to deal in bulbs, essentially speculating on the tulip market, believed to have no limits.

[Garden centers] “began to fill up inventories for the growing season, depleting the supply further, increasing demand. Soon, prices were rising so high that people were trading their land, life savings and anything else they could liquidate to get more tulip bulbs. Somehow, the originally overpriced tulips enjoyed a 20-fold increase in value in one month!

“Needless to say, the prices were not an accurate reflection of the value of a tulip bulb. As it happens in many speculative bubbles, some prudent people decided to sell and crystallize their profits. A domino effect of progressively lower and lower prices took place as everyone tried to sell while not many were buying. The price began to dive, causing people to panic and sell regardless of losses.

“Dealers refused to honor contracts and people began to realize they traded their homes for a piece of greenery; panic and pandemonium were prevalent throughout the land. The government attempted to step in and halt the crash by offering to honor contracts at 10 percent of the face value, but then the market plunged even lower, making such restitution impossible. No one emerged unscathed from the crash. Even the people who had locked in their profit by getting out early suffered under the following depression. The effects of the tulip craze left the Dutch very hesitant about speculative investments for quite some time.”

The more things change? The more they stay the same.

c.galligan@sireporter.com