Spare Us & Louie’s Clips crowned at Bowling Ball

Spare Us took top honors in the Ladies Bowling League. From the left: Sue Klenawicus, Beverlea Walz, Williette Piccozzi, Liz Lechmanski and Captain Eleanor Labrozzi.

The Pridwin hosted this year’s Bowling Ball. Outfits you wouldn’t normally see on the lanes ranged from slacks and blue blazers to gowns and tiaras. Larry and Kevin Lechmanski kept the Ball rolling with their DJ skills while dinners enjoyed a sumptuous buffet complete with a carving station.

Julie Fanelli has the honor of being this season’s last Bowler of the Week. Julie’s 220 game won her weekly honors for high handicap game. With her two other over-average games, Julie also took the high handicap series. She was 47 pins over average for her game, and 68 pins over for her series. Nice way to end the season.

Fourth place Fabulous Five and last place Odd Balls played each other in the last week and were able to keep their positions. First place Spare Us were up against the Guttersnipes who were tied for second. Spare Us took all 11 leaving the Snipes vulnerable. Paint by Numbers needed to take more than 3 points to clinch the fifth place title, but the Lucky Strikes only let them have 3. Paints stayed in sixth with Lucky strikes right behind them in seventh. The Rockettes took eight points from the Brick Laying Babes in the last match of the season. The Babes kept fifth as the Rockettes danced away with second place.

At the Bowling Ball Mary Ellen Gran was recognized as this year’s Most Improved Bowler. Nichole Thomas stepped down as vice president of the Ladies League, making way for Liz Lechmanski. Liz dutifully sold the raffle tickets for the 50/50 and two baskets of cheer.

Hans Schmid passed out the awards for the men’s teams. Louie’s Clippers won both team game and series awards. Bob Marcello won high game and series awards as well as high average for the year. The most improved bowler of the year went to our DJ, Kevin. The rookie of the year is Father Peter DeSanctis.

After our coffee and brownies the raffle winners were announced. Lynn Kay Winters and Laura Marcello won the baskets of cheer, and Keturah Mundy took home the 50/50.

Ladies Final Team Standings

Team Won Loss

Spare Us 192.0 116.0

Rockettes 176.5 131.5

Guttersnipes 168.5 139.5

Fabulous Five 165.0 143.0

Brick Laying Babes 152.0 156.0

Paint by Numbers 149.0 159.0

Lucky Strikes 139.0 169.0

Odd Balls 90.0 218.0

Men’s Final Team Standings

Team

Louie’s Clippers

Dory Terminators

Thunderballs

Misfits

Legionnaires

Pharmaceuticals

Holy Rollers