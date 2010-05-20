South Ferry platform in place

Costello Marine staff guide the ramp into place under the

supervision of Captain Phil Dunne, South Ferry engineer.

South Ferry was a busy place on Monday as a new ramp was installed in the western slip. Like many a project on Shelter Island, the cooperation of a variety of community members made it a success.

The platform was built at the South Ferry utility barn by Costello Marine under the supervision of the ferry company’s utility maintenance team. The Shelter Island Police Department provided traffic control as William Johnston III moved the platform from the barn by backing his low-boy trailer down Route 114 to the slip. He had to back down, South Ferry’s Cliff Clark explained, to keep the off-shore end of the platform facing that direction to avoid turning the entire rig around.

South Ferry could have built the platform at the slip but that would have disrupted service for over a week, Mr. Clark added. “This way, the actual installation only took a day and a half.” The slip went into service mid-morning Tuesday.

The old platform had been in service for 27 years. “We anticipate more than 30 years out of this one,” Mr. Clark said.

The heavier ramp is underlain by double dipped galvanized steel timbers and topped with a special tropical hardwood called purple heart. The natural oils in it preserve it without any artficial chemicals, making it more environmentally friendly. The east platform is scheduled for replacement in the fall.