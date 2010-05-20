Shillingburg takes over as Lapides steps down

Committee Board members Abigail Field (left), Bill Zitek and

Rae Lapides display an educational poster developed by Cornell

Cooperative Extension to be hung in Town Hall.

Last week, the Deer and Tick Committee said goodbye to their chairwoman, Rae Lapides, who was instrumental in the founding of both the committee and the Deer and Tick Task Force before it.

Ms. Lapides, who is planning to move to Florida, has served as the chairwoman since the Town Board voted to establish the committee in the summer of 2005; the May 12 meeting was her last as chairwoman.

Several members were nominated to take her place as chair, but expressed reluctance to do so citing time constraints. After some discussion, the board nominated committee member Patricia Shillingburg and voted to make her chairwoman for the next three months, when they would reassess and possibly create two co-chair positions to run the committee.

Like Ms. Lapides’ time on the committee, the 4-poster deployment is nearing its end. The devices will be out of the field by December. Still, says Cornell Scientist Dan Gilrein, the committee’s work with the 4-posters is far from over. He commented that after the study, the committee will serve a valuable purpose in recommending to what extent and where the 4-poster program will continue (if the DEC approves its future use), as well as help the Town Board to allocate resources for that program.

Dr. Scott Campbell, a committee member and tick specialist with the Suffolk County Health Department, said at the April 22 committee meeting that deploying the 4-posters only every other year would be an option to keep tick numbers down and still limit expenses.

Dr. Gilrein also noted that the 4-poster program is just one aspect of a larger approach to mitigating tick-borne diseases, and that now is the time for “the start of a more comprehensive way of considering how we want to deal with this [tick] problem.” He said the committee should more actively explore methods of public education to help people better understand the problem and different aspects of prevention, or even look into what other research on tick-borne pathogens could be done.

Ms. Lapides agreed: “We do have some education going on, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have more. There’s a lot more to be done.” For example, she said, the committee continues to distribute a pamphlet called “Dealing with Ticks,” which explains different methods to help prevent tick bites and what to do when you’ve been bitten.

Dr. Gilrein and fellow Cornell Scientist Susan Walker also presented the committee with a poster, to be hung up in Town Hall, that outlines different aspects of the 4-poster study.

FUNDING QUESTIONS

Dr. Gilrein reported that the Group for the East End and the Deer and Tick Foundation still need to secure about $37,000 for the town to finish the study, most of which will go to supplying corn for the 4-posters. Approximately $30,000 will also have to be raised for Cornell to pay for this year of the study and an additional $50,000 to complete the study in 2011, including the remaining data analyses and the final compilation of reports.

Committee member Janalyn Travis-Messer had said at the previous meeting on April 21 that if the Deer and Tick Foundation could raise approximately $8,000, the Group for the East End has found private funding that will likely match those funds 10-fold, generating about $80,000 for the study. She explained at the May 12 meeting, “It’s been coming in in drips and drabs. We’re getting close to that $8,000.”