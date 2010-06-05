Shelter Island Public Library marks 125th anniversary year

Special events, programs and commemorative merchandise are now in the works to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Shelter Island Public Library, spearheaded by the reorganized Shelter Island Friends of the Library, a non-profit group of library supporters who will be taking on many fundraising activities on behalf of the library.

A recent release announced that this month marks the first of many initiatives. A Photography Auction, including an exhibit of original photographs of Island scenes and a reception, will be held on Friday, May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library. The Library’s annual Book & Author Luncheon in June and the first Shelter Island Book & Author festival and book signing in July will also be occasions for celebrating the anniversary.

Other activities include the publication of “Island Voices,” profiles of Islanders from 1652 to 2010; a Thanksgiving Weekend “Turkey Plunge” at Crescent Beach; special book and tag sales and more to be announced.

Proceeds will benefit the library’s 125th Anniversary Fund, to be used for the renovation of the lower level of the library.

The library has come a long way since 1885 when Professor Eben Norton Horsford, then Lord of Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor, donated 280 books to create the Island’s first library, making it one of the country’s oldest public libraries, even pre-dating the New York Public Library. It was housed in the a closet in the Old Store, not far from the library’s current location, and functioned as a post office, telegraph station and local meeting place.

From this modest beginning, the library’s collection today, according to data released recently, includes more than 28,600 books, 3,400 movies, 6,500 books and music on CD and a circulation last year that topped 58,500. Six Internet computers with more than 50 academic reference databases provide access to an additional 4,670 downloadable books, videos and music.

The library recorded more than 66,728 visits in 2009 and more than 5,770 kids and adults took advantage of free library programs �” attendance was up 35 percent compared to 2008. Shelter Islanders use of interlibrary loans has also soared.

Coming events in connection with the library’s birthday will be announced in the summer newsletter, on posters around town and in the Reporter’s Around the Island calendar. The staff, library board and Friends of the Library invite you to join in the celebration!