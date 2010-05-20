Shelter Island 10K welcomes marathon legends for 31st race

Plans are well underway for the 31st Shelter Island 10K Run and 5K Walk, scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 10K board member Don Bindler said this week.

Weekend festivities begin with the Pasta Party on Friday evening. On Saturday, a free Kids Fun Race is scheduled at 4 p.m. The 10K is set to start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 5K Walk at 5:40 p.m. As usual, the awards ceremony and post-race party will commence after the conclusion of the race.

Along with a strong field of world-class elite runners, this year the Shelter Island 10K welcomes two legendary marathoners: Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers. Joan Benoit Samuelson is an Olympic Gold Medal winner and Bill Rodgers has won both the New York Marathon and the Boston Marathon four times. Both champions will run the race and be available to greet other participants.

For the first time, the 2010 event will introduce the Golden Girls Gallop, a special division for women over 50 sponsored by South Fork Gynecology. In addition to the regular race prize money, awards will also be made for the Golden Girls Gallop starting with $900 for first place.

During its 30-year history, the Shelter Island 10K has hosted dozens of Olympians and world-class runners as well as more than 25,000 recreational runners. The event has raised more than $500,000 for local charities. Proceeds from the 2010 Shelter Island 10K will go to support East End Hospice, Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and Shelter Island community charities.

Registration information, the cost and location of accompanying events, as well as prize money schedules, are available by accessing shelterislandrun.com.