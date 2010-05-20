Second film in Huston trilogy at the library

Movies at the Library will host the next film in the John Huston mini-festival on May 25. “The Dead” is an elegant adaptation of James Joyce’s famous short story about a party given by three Dublin women for a group of their dearest friends. This was Huston’s last bow: his son had to finish the directing for him and he died before the picture was released.

The party was to celebrate the Epiphany, the feast of the Christ child being made manifest to the Gentiles, on January 6, and was an annual affair. During the evening, conversations drift to those people, now dead, who have had a great influence on the lives of the guests and hostesses, in some cases causing personal epiphanies where truths and realities previously not understood become manifest, changing one’s life forever.

“The Dead” features wonderful acting. Donal McCann as the hostesses’ favorite nephew, and Angelica Huston (John Huston’s daughter) in an achingly poignant role, are brilliant as the main couple among the guests. The rest of the cast are consummate professionals, especially Donal Donnelly as the tippler Freddy, Cathleen Delany and Helena Carroll as the aunts, and Sean McClory as Mr. Grace, who recites movingly a love poem by Lady Gregory. Frank Patterson, a famous Irish tenor, in his only film appearance, sings a stirring lament that is at the core of the movie.

John Huston and his family had a home in Ireland and it was their adopted second home; in many ways “The Dead” reflects the culture of the Dublin middle class at the turn of the last century. But to call it an Irish story would be like calling “Hamlet” a Danish skit. Joyce’s story and Huston’s movie go right to the human core. Don’t miss “The Dead” next Tuesday, May 25, at the cinema on the lower level of the library; it is a fitting epitaph to one of the greatest of old Hollywood.