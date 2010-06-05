Route 114 traffic must yield

As the brake lights show, this northbound minivan is yielding

as it makes the right turn at the Route 114 traffic circle.

Previously vehicles on the state road assumed the right of way.

The Center traffic circle was revamped last week by the New York State Department of Transportation. Traffic on Route 114 does not automatically have the right of way.

Drivers travelling in both directions on Route 114, also called Ferry Road, must yield to traffic on the left that is already in the circle. Drivers entering the circle from Bateman Road and School Street now have yield signs in place of stop signs and also must watch for traffic on the left.

The circle was originally marked as a divided highway but in 1998 the State DOT added a traffic circle symbol. Police Chief Jim Read wrote the DOT in 2008 and asked for the circle to be designated either one or the other, noting that the contradictory signage confused people.

In 2009, the DOT decided to paint the roadway and add appropriate signs to make it a formal traffic circle. Last week the state sent a crew to mark it as such.

According to Chief Read, the state has now settled on the traffic circle, which is now “properly marked … It may take residents some time to get used to.”