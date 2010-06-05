Regan’s work on exhibit

“Belief” by Denise Regan, oil

& encaustic on linen, 40″ x 34″

“Geometries,” an exhibition of new paintings by Shelter Island artist Denise Regan, will open on Saturday, May 8 at the Pamela Williams Gallery on Main Street in Amagansett. The show will hang until June 6.

Ms. Williams describes the exhibit as “taking the spectrum by storm” and refers to Ms. Regan’s skill as a colorist, which “colludes expertly with the oil and encaustic glazes used to create the lush surfaces” in her paintings.

The gallery is open Fridays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.