Real estate signs cleared for Island return

One proposed law made real estate signs too big. The second one made signs too small. But the one sign law was just right, at least that’s what the Town Board indicated with its unanimous vote Friday on rules to limit residential real estate signs to 1.5 square feet.

That size was in neither of the two proposed code changes that went to public hearings this year, aired after the town acknowledged that it could no longer prohibit real estate signs. Both proposals included a restriction on the number of signs to one per property. The first proposed law called for limiting residential real estate signs to 2 square feet, but was widely opposed at a public hearing by residents who wanted to restrict signs as much as possible. The second law would have reduced the size to 1 square foot but regulated all temporary signs, including political signs.

The law adopted Friday was identical to the first proposal, which was aired at a public hearing on January 22 and addressed real estate signs only, except for the size limit. That was reduced from 2 square feet to 1.5 square feet, approximately the same size as a single page of the Reporter. Real estate signs in business districts may be up to 8 square feet in size.

SMALLER HOUSES NEED PERMIT

The board also voted to reduce the house size that triggers the need for a special permit from the Town Board by amending what’s been called the town’s McMansion law.

Houses designed with 6,000 square feet or more of heated, finished living space (SFLA) will now require a special permit; the threshold was previously 8,500 SFLA. Unfinished basements are not included in the SFLA; an earlier proposal targeting basements was rejected in favor of reducing the permit threshold.

The board decided to change the law after several houses were built right up to the 8,500 SFLA limit without a permit. After properties were almost entirely developed, owners requested permits in order to convert previously unfinished basements to living space, leaving the board with limited options to reduce the impact of a large house on neighborhoods and local environment.

On Friday, the board also adopted by resolution a fee structure for the special permits. Special permit applicants proposing houses of 6,000 to 8,500 SFLA will pay a $7,500 permit fee; for houses greater than 8,500 SFLA, the fee will be $10,000. Owners returning to the Town Board for amendments to a special permit will pay $2 per additional square foot of living space.

The fees were justified, the board said, due to the staff time needed to inspect property and plans and due to the impacts created by the construction of very large houses. At recent work sessions, Councilman Ed Brown raised concerns about damage to Nostrand Parkway and Ram Island Road due to heavy equipment at large house construction sites.

ILLICIT DISCHARGE LAW

As part of the town’s compliance with federal runoff rules, Municipal Separate Stormwater Sewer Systems or MS4 regulations, the board adopted a law Friday prohibiting any kind of pollutants from being dumped into storm drains, roadways or parking lots, Town Attorney Laury Dowd said. Pollutants include dredge spoil, solid waste, treated or untreated sewage, chemical and biological materials, rock, sand and industrial waste, to name a few. Exemptions include rising groundwater, uncontaminated pumped groundwater, basement sump pumps, irrigation water and de-chlorinated swimming pool water.

The language of the law was dictated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Under the new town law, penalties for prohibited discharges range from six months in prison and/or $350 for a first offense up to $1,000 for additional offenses.

OTHER ACTIONS

During the April 30 meeting the Town Board also took the following actions:

• Granted a permit to allow Shorewood Farms to dredge Mabel’s Creek. The permit was publicly opposed by Bert Waife and Mary Whelan of D.J. Whelan Marine Construction of Sag Harbor, who claimed her company was never fully paid for the last time the creek was dredged. Mr. Waife said, “I don’t feel that it’s proper for the town to grant the permit when a contractor wasn’t made whole on the previous job.” Ms. Dowd responded that private disputes are not a factor for Town Board consideration in granting waterways permits.

• Approved a wetlands permit for Laurie Dolphin, but decking and other proposed improvements to her Midway Road property must be redesigned before the permit is issued so that there is no net increase in the encroachment into the vegetative buffer, the area within 75 feet of Fresh Pond.

• Appointed Edmund Grand and Michael Gulluscio to the New Ferry Study Group, which reviews and conducts hearings on rate increases proposed by the local ferry companies.

• Approved several waterways permits including a permit for Richard Tarlow to rebuild the dock at his Nostrand Parkway residence; a maintenance dredging permit for the Shelter Island Yacht Club; and a permit for Bert Waife to establish a rental mooring in Smith Cove. That rental mooring is the first one granted in years; the board is currently reviewing suggested code changes that would establish service criteria for rental moorings.

• Granted permission for the Stanford Yacht Club to conduct a catered party at Shell Beach on Tuesday, July 13; 25 boats are expected.

• Set public hearings for May 21 on two wetlands and five waterways permits and on a law to prohibit parking on the east side of Spring Garden Avenue from Waverley Place to Bay Avenue in the Heights.

• Authorized the supervisor to enter into an agreement to lease for $1 per year the parking lot adjacent to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The town would insure the lot and perform routine maintenance if the agreement is signed.