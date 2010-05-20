Practice makes perfect

Baseball clinic gives Little Leaguers some big league training. The Shelter Island Little League held a clinic on Monday with instructors from the All Pro Sports Academy in Bellport, a baseball program run by ex-major leaguer Paul Gibson. Five divisions of Little League teams (both boys and girls) practiced their hitting, fielding and throwing for about two hours on Fiske Field and on the field behind the school. Here’s Coach Mike Dunning (left) with the Shelter Island B-Ball team (ages 7, 8 and 9). They’re getting some tips on pop flys from George Rainer (right) of the Academy. The event was sponsored by Dr. Frank Adipietro.