Osprey's Nest

CARA LORIZ PHOTO

A special kind of anniversary…

“The sun always shines on Mike Laspia (center) and Mashomack Preserve,” Karen Seymour, chairman of the Mashomack Board of Trustees, said Saturday at a surprise celebration of Mr. Laspia’s 30 years of stewardship of the preserve lands. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty (right)and New York State Director of the Nature Conservancy Bill Ulfelder applauded Mr. Laspia as did trustees past and present, whom Mr. Laspia credited with the preserve’s success.

Happy birthday to…

Heather Brownlie, Anita Harrington, Lily Oster, Clifford Case, Kerri Sherman and Michaila Knight on May 7; William Celiberti, Kirk Wilcox, Mary Ann Blados, Raymond Sanwald, Horacio Durand, Kathryn Eva Burgess, Mary-Kate Labrozzi and Owen Gibbs on May 8; Jim Brewer, Cecelia Beckwith and Keith Taplin on May 9; Lissa Williamson, Janis Starbird, Kaelim McGorry Tully, Don Kornrumpf, Joe Read and Seneca Petry on May 10; Julie Myklebust, Sharon Surozenski and Irene Devlin on May 11; Bobby Mullins, Barbara Dubas, Barbara Mullins, Robert Sherman and Alexis Gibbs on May 12; and Shelley Clark and Kathy Cogan on May 13.

Happy anniversary to…

Meghan and Eric Lang, Audrey and Don Hall, Willette and George Hoffmann on May 7; Chris and Bill Fotopulos and Scott and Kerri Sherman on May 9; Abigail Herron and Donald Fried on May 10; and Marianne and Jim Bradley on May 11.

Hats off to…

Shelter Islander Francis A. Kestler Jr., who is graduating this May from State University of New York at Oswego. Francis will receive his B.A. degree in finance.