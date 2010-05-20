Osprey's Nest

Michelle in Ghana.

Congratulations to…

Summer resident Michelle Bradley, who last week graduated with honors from the NYU School of Medicine, and received both the International Health Award and the Dr. Valentine Mott Medal for Academic Excellence. Her dedication to global health has taken her to Belize, Guatemala and Ghana. While in school she proposed and received funding for an AIDS research project in Accra. She presented the published project at a global health conference in Los Angeles and received the Lancet International Global Health Award there.

Closer to home, Michelle was part of a team of students that responded to New Orleans post-Katrina, and her volunteer work has included the New York Special Olympics, New York City Marathon and public health clinics in Boston, New York and on Long Island.

Michelle will be moving soon to Boston to begin the anesthesia residency and fellowship program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Happy birthday to…

Florence Olenski, Scott Cahill, Rachel Doman and James Ryan on May 21; Gladys Brigham, Bill Southwick Jr., Paul Melcer, Karen Gibbs, Melissa Steinmuller, Ocean Kasman, Kyle Burns Jr. and Brendan Olinkiewicz on May 22; Ricky Smith, Win Bascome and Catherine Marie Avona on May 23; Billy Hannabury, Bill Wohlers, Shirley Apperson, Thomas Warner Kretz and Andrew Graffagnino on May 24; Pat Bastible, Bill Packard, Mike Stromberg; Andrew Crittenden, David Cole, Janet Olinkiewicz and Heather Lee on May 25; Tom Avona and Lillian King on May 26; and Nicholas Cangemi, Judy Navickas, Nancy Byrne, Brian Springer, Elsie Mae Brigham, Tim Power and Jay Card III on May 27.

Happy anniversary to…

Martha and Jerry Harrigan on May 21; and Margaret and Brad Merila and Todd and Jennifer Gulluscio on May 26.