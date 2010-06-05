On college drug risks

To the Editor:

One of the speakers from our recent community forum passed a newly published book on to us in Communities That Care (CTC)entitled “How to Raise a Drug-Free Kid.”

It was written by Joseph Califano, former secretary of Health, Education and Welfare and founder of The National Center of Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University. We think it offers some advice about sending a child off to college that those of you facing that situation may find of value.

Here are some of the suggestions:

• Start preparing them in high school by developing a positive, open, nurturing relationship and demonstrating explicit disapproval of substance use and permissiveness, as well as by closely monitoring their behavior.

• Educate yourself and your teen about substance abuse on college campuses. There is a new mix of pot, pills and powders on campuses. College girls are drinking more than ever. Universities are not surrogate parents; there is little or no supervision. Substance abuse is rampant if not epidemic on college campuses.

• Instant communication equals instant access. Students have more time to party.

• Warn them about the dangers of drinking games.

• Fraternity hazing can lead to tragedy.

• Find the right campus environment and help your child in selecting college housing.

• Continue parental engagement with your child and the college.

• Let the school know you want to be informed if your child is involved in alcohol or other drug related incidents.

• Keep an eye on your child’s spending habits.

• Communicate regularly with your child and continue to discuss the temptations and dangers of drinking and drugs.

This book has many other suggestions and pertinent information for parents. Several copies will soon be available in the Shelter Island Library. To learn more and/or order the book, go to straightdopeforparents.org.

CTC is doing everything it can to marshal all aspects of our community in raising healthy, happy, drug-free young people but parents are still the most important and powerful factor in doing so. We are sharing this information with you, not to scare you, but to help you as you send our precious Shelter Island youth off to college.

CTC will be hosting its third annual tea for graduating senior girls and second casual lunch for senior boys to help them make the transition to college. Shelter Island young men and women who are in college attend these gatherings to share tips on everything from what to take to how to get the best professors.

The Q & A discussions are lively and involve information they would never listen to from adults. This idea grew out of a suggestion made by a previous student board member, Samantha Read. Students tell us attending really helps them to feel more prepared to leave the shelter of our island and succeed in college.

As requested, we are hosting another community forum in May. Due to scheduling conflicts, the best date we could find is Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the Center firehouse. The meeting will be entirely devoted to Q&A’s of our chief of police, town supervisor, school board president, and a town justice, so be sure to come and get your questions answered and your ideas aired.

MARILYNN PYSHER

COORDINATOR

CTC OF SHELTER ISLAND