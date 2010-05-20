Nannies and Billies play a round in the blind

Shelter Island Country Club members scrambled over Goat Hill last Saturday for a Blind Hole Tournament. Scores from one hole are thrown out before tallying the final tally; the catch is that the players don’t know which hole it is until after the round is completed. The low net winners for the ladies were Liz Lechmanski (first), Betty Kontje (second), Karen Gibbs (third) and Meddi Shaw (fourth). The men’s winners were Randy Silvani (first), Jack Cortner (second), Jack Gibbs (third) and Sherman Payne (fourth).

The next members’ tournament is June 6 and it is the Flag Tournament, in which golfers are given an allotment of strokes and play the course (sometimes more than once) until they run out. Each player posts a flag at that point on the course.