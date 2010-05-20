More senior history

To the Editor:

[This is] in response to Gert Bourne’s letter [May 13 Reporter, page 19]. I have kept all correspondence from Clara Barksdale, a professional social worker and first coordinator of the senior council.

Since Clara is not here, I am enclosing her first progress report, which explains in detail how services for seniors began outside of Gert Bourne’s wonderfully successful nutrition program.

Senior Citizens Council

Progress Report

(November 1986 – May 1987)

First Steps

It has been over a year