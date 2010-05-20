Miles arrested again, $26,000 bail set

Anton M. Miles, 27, of Roxbury, Massachusetts was stopped by Southold police on Monday, May 17, processed on charges in that jurisdiction, and then turned over to the Shelter Island Police Department where he was charged with forgery in the 2nd degree and criminal impersonation in the 2nd degree.

Mr. Miles had been arrested previously by the SIPD on May 8 and charged with promoting prostitution in the 4th degree and operating a vehicle while drug impaired. At the time of that arrest and his arraignment, he provided and signed documents in the name of another person and was released before his true identity was determined through an FBI fingerprint inquiry. The police had ascertained his true identity before issuing a press release on the May 8 arrest.

Mr. Miles was arraigned this week on the new charges in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Patricia Quigley presiding. Bail was set at $26,000 and he was remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of bail.

SUMMONSES

Dan Gavartin, 35, of New York City was stopped by police on Route 114 on May 16 and ticketed for speeding – 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

On May 14, a caller reported that the driver of a pick-up apparently had lost control of the vehicle on Grand Avenue, left the roadway, hit a split rail fence, went up an embankment and ended up hitting a tree. Police responded and the driver, Suzanne Brock of Shelter Island, was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation. The car was towed from the scene. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

On May 17, Kenneth C. Pysher of Shelter Island told police that his car was parked at the Medical Center when it was hit by Dale P. Clark, who was backing out of a spot. There was over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side of Mr. Pysher’s vehicle and the driver’s-side rear of Ms. Clark’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 11, police responded to an argument over work performed on a Heights property.

A caller reported on May 11 that three ATVs had been driven earlier on the Goat Hill golf course; the police were asked to take action if the ATVs appeared there again.

Police spoke to a Cartwright resident who was burning trash in a burn barrel on May 11. He was informed that this was against the law and that a summons would be issued if he used the burn barrel again.

Also on May 11, the police responded to a report about an intoxicated person.

A caller told police on May 12 that a different person claiming to be a census taker had called on her. An extra patrol of the residence was scheduled.

A Center caller reported on May 13 that workers were cutting down a tree with its branches entangled in high tension wires. Police spoke with the crew, which had already removed the tree limbs.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on May 13 and on the same day another caller told police a pit bull was at large, also in the Center. Police talked to the owners of both dogs who each said they would keep the dogs in their own yards. On May 15 and 16 dogs were reported loose in Hay Beach and Westmoreland; in both cases, the dogs were gone when police arrived.

In other animal incidents, a sick possum was reported in the Center on May 16 but was not located; a large turkey was spotted on May 17 but had gone when police responded.

A case of property damage to a vehicle was reported on May 14; the cost of repairing the dent on the passenger-side front fender was estimated at under $1,000.

On May 14, police provided an escort to the ferry for a person involved in a disturbance in West Neck.

A caller complained about loud music coming from a construction area in the Center on May 14 at about 11:50 p.m. The sound was faint and then shut off after police arrived.

On May 16, police responded to a report of a dispute in the Center.

A burglary was reported at a West Neck residence on May 16.

The owner of a small dinghy removed it following a caller’s complaint that it was on his premises in a tidal wetlands area in West Neck.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a Shorewood residence on May 13. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and found that the alarm was faulty.

The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm at the Perlman Music Center on May 17. It was apparently set off by an employee changing out smoke detector equipment.

A burglary alarm brought police to a Ram Island residence on May 17; the premises appeared to be secure, according to the incident report.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 11, 13 and 17.