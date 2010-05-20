Menantic midway inspired more than memories

The “Flashback” of the Menantic Road carnival in 1989 reminded me of some pro-and-con letters that appeared in the Reporter related to the event. Those letters and comments planted a seed that grew into a short story published in Woman’s World in October 1990. What follows is a slightly abridged version of that story. And remember, it’s fiction.

Keeping the Peace

Janet’s sister thought she was crazy to move here because it’s considered backwards and backwoods, but that’s what everyone likes about it.

Things are pretty calm here. Tranquil. It’s a place where a schoolboy can’t sneak a cigarette without someone telling his mother, and where Sunday potlucks at the parish hall are the highlight of the weekend. And though it’s on the water, this place has somehow avoided the rapid expansion that’s ruined surrounding villages.

But, just 11 months after Janet moved here and became editor of “The Weekly,” the tranquility was shattered when Tom Bennett, a reporter, died. In a small community a sudden death touches everyone and though Tom was a relative newcomer, every resident said a prayer over his grave and whispered about the irony of it all, since he died while researching fatal accidents.

The week following his death, Janet looked at Tom’s reporter’s pad and asked Ruth, who had handled the paper’s advertising for more years than Janet was alive, if she knew about the Preservation Society.

“The what?” Ruth asked.

“The Preservation Society. It’s in Tom’s notes.”

Ruth frowned then shook her head. “Never heard of it.”

Janet took Tom’s notes when she went to see Sheriff Ben Grady as she did every Tuesday to find out what mischief had occurred over the weekend for the police column. There was seldom much, mostly fender benders and stolen hoses that more often than not turned up misplaced, or missing spouses who visited the Du Drop Inn and lost track of time.

White-haired and well into his 60s, Ben had a gentle disposition more suited to his role as Santa Claus at the children’s Christmas party than to a lawman.

He was unusually subdued, understandable since he had witnessed Tom’s death. Ben had gone with Tom to the cliffs because the reporter wanted that high vantage point to get photographs of an area where two drownings had occurred.

Janet showed Ben Tom’s notes. He shook his head. “What a shame. And all senseless tragedies,” he said.

What Janet placed in front of Ben was a list of people who suffered fatal accidents. She handed him a second piece of paper. It was a photocopy of the first, with additional notes beside each name.

“But look at this,” she said, “the Cranstons died in a fire, just one week after they applied for a permit to build a marina and upscale condos. And Jerry Radford drowned in a boating accident two days after he submitted plans to put a hotel on the cliffs. And John Stevens drowned, too, less than a month after he wrote a letter to the editor complaining that the town was holding closed meetings and that he was going to sue. And then the drug death of a young man from the city who was arrested for selling marijuana at the school.”

Ben looked up from the list. “What’s all this getting at,” he asked.

“Five accidental deaths, Ben! Don’t you think that’s an awful lot of fatal accidents?”

“In 18 years? No, I don’t. There’s a lot of people living here now, nearly 3,000.”

“That’s not the point,” Janet said. “Besides, the accidents weren’t happening to all the people. Don’t you find it unusual that they happened to a small segment of the populations