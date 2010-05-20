Markell to exhibit at deCordova Gallery

Island artist Bob Markell joins a dozen artists whose work in sculpture, painting and film will be displayed at the deCordova Studio & Gallery in Greenport from Saturday, May 22 to June 27. The exhibit supports the East End Student Film Project, and films created by the students will be shown as part of the program, “First Cut: The Next Generation of Filmmakers.” The opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 538 Main Street and open on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.