Mammogram month

To the Editor:

May is Women’s Health Care Month, and with Mother’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better time to remind the special women in our lives to get a mammogram.

In fact, I hope New Yorkers will begin to think of May as Mammography Month, because the topic of breast cancer awareness is too important to limit to the month of October.

I have personally seen the devastation that breast cancer can cause, and I understand the fear that often prevents women from getting mammograms. However, according to the American Cancer Society, the mammogram is the single most effective tool we have to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.

While approximately 95 percent of mammograms prove to be normal, in cases where there is an abnormality, mammograms have been shown to lower the chance of dying from breast cancer by 35 percent in women over the age of 50. Simply put, a mammogram can save a woman’s life.

That’s why I’ve partnered with the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline and Support Program in its annual Mother’s Day campaign to urge women to get mammograms. Marking its 30th anniversary this year, the hotline is staffed by more than 100 highly trained volunteers and offers emotional support, information and referrals to women with breast cancer concerns. In addition, social work staff provides professional counseling services.

For more information, or to locate an accredited mammography facility in your area, call the Adelphi New York Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline and Support Program at 800-877-8077, or visit adelphi.edu/nysbreastcancer. Callers can also receive emotional support from the hotline’s specially trained volunteers, most of whom are women who’ve had breast cancer. The hotline’s services are free of charge.

This May, take the time to recognize the important women in your life. With Mother’s Day falling within Women’s Health Care Month, it’s the perfect occasion to promote good health practices for all women.

I urge Long Island residents to make the most of this month by encouraging a mother, a sister, a daughter or a friend to take this important step.

MARC ALESSI

STATE ASSEMBLYMAN, FIRST DISTRIC