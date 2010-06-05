Making connections in a changing world

The Green Living Expo, held last Saturday at the Legion Hall Youth Center, was the biggest environmental outreach effort by the Town of Shelter Island in years and is expected to become an annual event. Alternative energy businesses, environmental advocates, scientists and hands-on Island stewards gathered to show residents both current successes in sustaining our environment and the growing potential to find new ways to live without leaving a big environmental footprint.

A gorgeous May Day provided the perfect setting. But the backdrop of current events made the fair, with its scope of both local and global issues, more timely and pressing. The unprecedented flooding of Shelter Island neighborhoods and the countdown to a Louisiana landfall of a potentially disastrous oil spill are related to the tenets of living green, no matter how near or far away the impacts are manifested.

Herb Stelljes, an environmental advocate and chairman of the town’s Green Options committee, postulated at the fair that record rains, violent microburst storms and nor’easter after nor’easter, which left their mark on Shelter Island in recent years, were spawned from a warmer atmosphere. There’s no debate about the science of climate change adding heat to any system increases its energy. In the atmosphere, that means a greater capacity to hold moisture and more violent weather. We could be in for an even bumpier ride as climate change progresses.

No one will dispute that oil spills are tragic, environmentally devastating events. But do we think about them when we turn on the ignition to drive four blocks to the post office? Not likely. Even while we fork over bigger portions of our paychecks to top off the tank, we probably don’t give much thought to the true environmental cost of driving from point A to point B. Maybe we’ll think more about it as the Obama administration pushes for oil drilling nearer the shore of Long Island.

Most any of us can talk the green talk. But as a society we still aren’t making the connections that compel widespread lifestyle changes and sustained sensitivity to an environment that will change.

Whether we recognize it or not, we are connected to the environment as we are connected to each other. Case in point: The last big environmental outreach effort by the town was the issuing of “This Special Place,” an environmental guide for Island residents. It was developed by John and Penny Kerr, whose Congdon Road home is surrounded by flood water. Their son, Jake, was part of the expo, representing the Hamptons Green Alliance and advocating for carbon-neutral homes.

We need to recognize our many connections to this small, changing world.