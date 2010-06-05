Louie’s Clips take the season’s top honors

Louie is all smiles after the Clippers take another title. Not so many grins could be seen on the defeated Dory Terminators.

Another bowling season has come to a close, and all that remains are the grudge matches between the men and the ladies and the final bowling dinner.

The first round of the playoffs had the Thunderballs and the Dory Terminators facing off. The Terms made short work of the Tballs, sending them to third place. The Terms had their work cut out for them the following week as they faced the red hot Louie’s Clippers. The match-up would prove why the Clips were in first place as they took down the Terms in four games. The Clips refused to fall victim to the playoffs, as many a team has before.

‘Till next season, have a fun summer. And if you see a red golf cart, take cover