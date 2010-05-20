Log memories online

To the Editor:

I have lived on Shelter Island since 1955 and have many fond memories of years gone by. It was and seems still to be a great place to raise a family.

I was wondering if you have thought about adding a new subject in the Shelter Island on-line blog [message board] that folks like myself could write a few thoughts about how we remembered SI as a child. It could be called “Island Memories” or something like that.

I remember when Gracie Silvani and her sister were the only telephone operators we had. Just pick up the phone and one would answer. And when the Shelter Island Reporter was still in the same building as the telephone office.

My brother and I still own our family home on Shelter Island but we don’t visit as much as we wish these days.

Anyway this “Island Memories” would be a great place for everyone to read and write as well as connect back up with friends.

Some of my fond memories include the Piccozzis, Silvanis, Corbetts, Evangelistas, Ryans, Clarks, Kilbs, Johnsons, Kramacks, just to name a few.

What do you think? Maybe just ask the question in the Reporter to see what others may think.

JOHN INGIANNI

SURPRISE, ARIZONA

To post your Island memories, log in to our website, sireporter.com, click on the “Connect” tab at the top, choose “Message Boards,” go to the Shelter Island memories thread and click on “Post a reply.”