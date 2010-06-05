Legal Advertisements

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Mariners Sea Service Log, LLC.

Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY on February 22, 2010. Office located in Suffolk. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copy of any process served against the LLC, 3 Charlie’s Lane, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2511-6T 4/8, 15, 22, 29; 5/6, 13

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, May 15, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York

Dated: May 6, 2010

2519-1T 5/6

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for the following project with two components: (i) the construction of a concrete handicapped ramp and aluminum rails to be located on the easterly side of the building located at 2 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island, New York. Said ramp and rails will provide handicapped access to the front entrance of the existing building, which is located on the southeasterly side of the building; and (ii) removal of existing apron and replacement of a new apron on the southerly side of the existing. Projects shall be performed in accordance with the drawing dated November 23, 2009, and revised on March 10, 2010, by Sherman Engineering & Consulting P.C., which is part of the bid package.

Specifications concerning this bid may be picked up at the Office of A&A Williams LLP, 50 North Ferry Road, POB 549, Shelter Island, New York 11964 during regular business hours. Please telephone in advance at 631-749-5155.

Bids are to be mailed to Shelter Island Fire District, POB 500, Shelter Island, New York 11964 or presented to Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, prior to the bid opening. All bids must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “BID” on the outside.

Bids will be opened at 8 p.m. on the 24th day of May 2010, at District Headquarters, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines that it is in the best interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle

Secretary, Shelter Island Fire District

2520-2T 5/6, 13

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the annual inspection for the 2009-2010 school year of the Shelter Island school building of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, for the fire hazards which might endanger the lives of students, teachers and employees therein, has been completed and the report is available at the office of the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for inspection by all interested persons.

First Inspection: April 1, 2010

Second Inspection: April 27, 2010

Dated: April 28, 2010

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

2521-1T 5/6

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 30th day of April, 2010, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Chapter 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:45 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Neil Carragher, 22 Propsect Avenue, to install a mooring in Gardiner’s Bay at a location designated as 41.082627° N and 72.361557° W.

2. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Chapter 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:46 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Peter L. Vielbig, 3 Cobbett’s Lane, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as 41.0588° N and 72.320375° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the D 698 Wallace mooring.

3. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:47 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of James Preston, 8 Bay Avenue, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as 41.08909° N and 72.34692° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the D 2874 O’Connell mooring.

4. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:48 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Gregory F. Raymond, 60 West Neck Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 125′ north of the C 1803 Bernard mooring off the Stone Wall at a location designated as 41.0863° N and 72.3125° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C 1391 Kelley mooring.

5. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:49 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Lise Shonfield and Jonathan Arnold, 66 Cobbett’s Lane, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor at a location designated as 41.09673° N and 72.322840° W; said location was formerly occupied by the C-2776 Hawkins mooring.

6. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:55 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Joanne Artese, 44 South Midway Road, for a wetlands permit to construct a timber retaining wall (75.0′) installed along the eastern section of subject property, timber tie steps (5′ x 45′) installed from the street towards the dwelling, ending at stairs (8′ x 11′), front steps (7′ x 11′) to the dwelling, concrete retaining wall (115′ plus or minus overall) within the central portion of property, inclusive of stairs (4′ x 4′), earthen berm (2′ x 46′ with approximately 5.1 cubic yards plus or minus) along the northeastern section of the property, and the relocation of the underground power line within the northeastern section of subject property within the regulated area.

7. Set a public hearing to be held at 5:00 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, on a proposed Local Law entitled A LOCAL LAW CONCERNING NO PARKING ON SPRING GARDEN AVENUE, as follows:

Section 1. Amend Chapter 126 Vehicles and Traffic of the Town of Shelter Island by adding a new Section 126-8 EE, to wit:

EE. No person shall park a vehicle, nor shall the registered owner of a vehicle cause, suffer, allow or permit said vehicle to park on the easterly side of Spring Garden Avenue from the intersection of Waverly Avenue to the intersection of Bay Avenue.

Section 2. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

8. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 5:05 p. m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of May, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be he

ard in favor of or in opposition to the application of American Direct LLC, 1 Shorewood Court, for a wetlands permit to reduce the residence on the water back to its original size and restore it as a boathouse to its original dimensions with a water closet and sink; boathouse for storage only; within the regulated area.

9. Set special permit application fees for one-family dwellings with a SFLA which triggers a special permit requirement as follows:

6,000 SFLA to 8,500 SFLA $7,500.00

greater than 8,500 SFLA $10,000.00.

10. Adopted Local Law No. 3 – 2010, entitled A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, ZONING, RE SIGNS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Statement of Purpose. The Town of Shelter Island is interested in protecting the rural nature of the Town, and in particular, the non-commercial aesthetics of residential neighborhoods, by limiting the numbers and size of temporary signs. In order to further protect traffic safety, the temporary signs need to be located a reasonable distance away from the right of way. The Town feels that these temporary sign regulations are narrowly tailored to serve these significant governmental interests.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 133-27, Subsection B(6)(a), Temporary signs, as follows:

(6) Temporary signs:

(a) Real estate signs. Any property owner may display anywhere on his property no more than one real estate sign, provided that such sign shall:

(1) not be illuminated; and

(2) shall not exceed one and one half square feet in area and a height of three feet above natural grade in residential districts, and eight square feet and a height of six feet above natural grade in area in nonresidential districts; and

(3) shall be placed at least 10 feet away from any public or street right-of-way; and

(4) shall not be placed on any property other than the property for sale; and

(5) all such signs shall be removed within 15 days after the property to which they relate is no longer for sale, lease, rent or exchange.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

11. Adopted Local Law No. 4 – 2010 entitled AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, ZONING, RE: SPECIAL PERMITS FOR LARGER HOMES, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The current definition of SFLA excludes unfinished basements, which are often finished after construction of the house occurs, so that review of large homes with unfinished basements loses the benefits of special permit review. This revision changes the trigger point for special permit review in order to correct this situation.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 133 Zoning as follows:

A. Section 133-6 (C)(1)(a) and (F)(1) shall be amended as follows:

§ 133-6. District A (Residential).

C. Permitted principal uses:

(1) Permitted residential uses:

(a) One-family dwellings with a SFLA under 6,000 square feet.

F. Permitted principal uses requiring a special permit by the Town Board:

(1) One-family dwellings with a SFLA of 6,000 square feet or above.

B. Section 133-7(C)(1)(a) and (F)(1) shall be amended as follows:

§ 133-7. District AA (Residential).

C. Permitted principal uses.

(1) Permitted residential uses:

(a) One-family dwellings with a SFLA under 6,000 square feet.

F. Permitted principal uses requiring a special permit by the Town Board:

(1) One-family dwellings with a SFLA of 6,000 square feet or above.

C. Section 133-10(C)(1)(a) and (F)(1) shall be amended as follows:

§ 133-10. District C (Residential).

C. Permitted principal uses.

(1) Permitted residential uses:

(a) One-family dwellings with a SFLA under 6,000 square feet.

F. Permitted principal uses requiring a special permit by the Town Board:

(1) One-family dwellings with a SFLA of 6,000 square feet or above.

Section 2. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

12. Adopted Local Law No. 5 – 2010, entitled Stormwater Law to Prohibit Illicit Discharges, Activities and connections to Separate Storm Sewer System, to wit:

New Chapter 110 Entitled Stormwater and Connections to Separate Storm Sewer System

Law to Prohibit Illicit

Discharges, Activities

(A full copy of said law is available in the Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours.)

13. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Robert Waife, 9 North Ferry Road, to install a rental mooring in Smith’s Cove at a location designated as 41.05109° N, and 72.31524° W, which is 200′ NE of O-2976.

14. Authorized the issuance of a wetlands permit to Laurie Dolphin, 43 South Midway Road, zoned A-Residential, designated as SCTM 700-19-1-24, to construct additions to the house as depicted on the site plan prepared by Suffolk Environmental Consulting, Inc., dated February 24, 2010, subject to certain conditions.

15. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Richard Tarlow, 25 Nostrand Parkway, to remove existing 4′ x 128′ fixed dock and offshore “L”, construct in-place a 4′ x 98′ fixed dock onto a 5′ x 30′ end section with a 5′ x 40′ “L”; install 65′ of splashguard below offshore end; install a swim ladder, water and electric; install three 2-pile mooring dolphins using 8” diameter piles; remove existing stairway from porch to dock area; construct deck; with kayak storage below beachhouse porch area.

16. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Shorewood Farms, Inc. to maintenance dredge an irregular shaped area within the inlet channel to Clark’s Creek/Mabel’s Creek to a maximum depth of -6′ ALW and transport approximately 500 cubic yards of resultant sand spoil to the Town recycling center.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: APRIL 12, 2010

2522-1T 5/6

LEGAL NOTICE

The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Shelter Island Fire District of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, in accordance with Section 103 of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids on the following (vehicle) 1 Chevy Tahoe, truck accessories/parts, equal or superior to the following:

Light Bar; code 3 53′ RX 2700 linear LED loaded with alley and take downs in feet, colors to be determined at pre construction

Lead Light Flasher: Code 3 direct plug in head flasher

Siren & Light Control; Code 3 v con light and siren controller) 100w siren speaker

Bid will include additional wiring, all labor and any necessary components to complete the job.

Red/Blue Grill Lights; 4 red & blue 6 up LED warriors grill lights

Intersection; 2 LED 3 up red/white stack cut into bumper corners

Hide-a-Way Strobes; Hide-a-way strobes 6 way kit LED

Rear Hatch Open Lights; 2 red/amber split LED’s flush mount with on/off switch

Quarter Glass Warning; Code 3 xt 304 side warning light mounted in quarter glass

Rear Warning Stick; Rear warning stick 8 head red blue

Work Lights; 3 4” LED work lights in rear hatch, flush mount with on/off switch

Center Console; 1 center console conversion must use existing OE console with pads arm rests and face plate kits as per layout approval

Radios; Install customer supplied radio chargers/flashlights/antennas and flashlight

Lettering; Striping and lettering as per approved layout

Command Cabinet; PRO FD 101 STANDARD BOX

Accessories; Vent shades bug deflector mud flaps

Bid will include any additional wiring, any additional components and labor to complete the job.

Bids will be received until 8 p.m. on the 24th day of May 2010 at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, located at Shelter Island, NY 11964 which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and available for inspection. For more information or site inspection call 631-749-0766 for Rich. The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the righ

t to waive any informalities in the bids or to reject all bids, or to accept any bid which in the opinion of the Board of Fire Commissioners will be in the best interest of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

P O Box 500

Shelter Island, NY 11964

2523-1T 5/6, 13