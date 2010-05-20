LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Martin Scheiber LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 04/12/2010. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against the LLC to c/o THE LLC, P.O. Box 795, Shelter Island Hths. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2527-6T 5/20, 27; 6/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

33 North Ferry Road

Shelter Island, New York 11964

BID NO: Vending 01-10-11

TITLE: BEVERAGE VENDING SERVICES, EXCLUSIVE POURING RIGHTS FOR ALL NON-SCHOOL LUNCH SERVICES

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District hereby invites the submission of sealed bids from reputable and qualified BEVERAGE VENDING SERVICES, EXCLUSIVE POURING RIGHTS FOR ALL NON-SCHOOL LUNCH SERVICES as described in the Invitation For Line-Item Bids for the term of on or about July 1, 2010 through June 30, 2011. Conditions, specifications and bids may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, May 20, 2010. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website beginning that day. To have them express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Any deviations from these conditions or specifications must be listed on a separate sheet attached to the bidder’s detailed conditions and specifications and referred to separately in the proposals. In all cases not indicated by bidders as a deviation, it is understood that the conditions and specifications of the Shelter Island Union Free School District shall apply. Bids will be received until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on June 10, 2010, at the Shelter Island School, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the opening, and shall thereafter remain firm until the bidder provides written notice to the School District Business Office that the bid has been withdrawn.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the food service field, as well as the financial responsibility and specific qualifications set out herein of the prospective bidder, in considering bids and awarding the contracts. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids in whole or in part, when in its sole discretion it deems that it will serve the best interests of the School District, to waive technical defects, irregularities and omissions; and, to select in its sole discretion which of two or more identical bidders shall be awarded the contract.

Sam Schneider,

Purchasing Agent

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

May 20, 2010

2528-1T 5/20