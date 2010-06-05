Former Islander John Kaminsky died on April 30, 2010, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 92 years old.

Born May 27, 1917 in Newark, New Jersey, John lived in Greenport until

1938 when he and his bride, Grace (Hulse) Kaminsky, came to Shelter

Island where they lived for almost four decades. John was a

“jack-of-all- trades,” a welder during World War II in the Greenport

Shipyard, a Shelter Island volunteer fireman, and captain of the

ferryboat, Islander, for 42 years.

On retiring from the ferry company, John and Grace moved to Orlando,

Florida in 1986. Then a year ago, due to John’s failing health, they

moved to Jacksonville to “The Atrium,” a senior continuum care

community. John entered long-term nursing care in February 2010 and was

under the care of Hospice when he died.

“John had a passion for the Lord and the Bible and for sharing his

faith with so many,” his family wrote. He was actively involved in

church work and served throughout the years as deacon, Sunday school

teacher and choir member. Wherever he went, he would talk to people

about Jesus, and then he would write their names down in a journal and

pray for them for years. “He didn’t want anyone to live life without

Jesus,” his family said. He always carried salvation pamphlets or

tracts in his pocket to share with people, including tracts in foreign

languages.

John is survived by Grace (age 92), his devoted wife of over 71 years.

He is also survived by daughters Sondra Sutton of Jacksonville,

Florida; Jacqueline (and Dick) Young of Tampa; and Arlene (and Rabon)

Patterson of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren;

and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is tentatively

scheduled for May or June on Shelter Island. Details will be announced.