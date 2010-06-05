John Kaminsky
Former Islander John Kaminsky died on April 30, 2010, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 92 years old.
Born May 27, 1917 in Newark, New Jersey, John lived in Greenport until
1938 when he and his bride, Grace (Hulse) Kaminsky, came to Shelter
Island where they lived for almost four decades. John was a
“jack-of-all- trades,” a welder during World War II in the Greenport
Shipyard, a Shelter Island volunteer fireman, and captain of the
ferryboat, Islander, for 42 years.
On retiring from the ferry company, John and Grace moved to Orlando,
Florida in 1986. Then a year ago, due to John’s failing health, they
moved to Jacksonville to “The Atrium,” a senior continuum care
community. John entered long-term nursing care in February 2010 and was
under the care of Hospice when he died.
“John had a passion for the Lord and the Bible and for sharing his
faith with so many,” his family wrote. He was actively involved in
church work and served throughout the years as deacon, Sunday school
teacher and choir member. Wherever he went, he would talk to people
about Jesus, and then he would write their names down in a journal and
pray for them for years. “He didn’t want anyone to live life without
Jesus,” his family said. He always carried salvation pamphlets or
tracts in his pocket to share with people, including tracts in foreign
languages.
John is survived by Grace (age 92), his devoted wife of over 71 years.
He is also survived by daughters Sondra Sutton of Jacksonville,
Florida; Jacqueline (and Dick) Young of Tampa; and Arlene (and Rabon)
Patterson of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren;
and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is tentatively
scheduled for May or June on Shelter Island. Details will be announced.