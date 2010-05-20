Island voters give budget, incumbents big show of support

Debbie Vecchioâ€™s news was good for the

school officials waiting on the bleachers Tuesday night in the

school gym. The budget and playground proposition passed.

School Board members celebrated a victory Tuesday night as voters overwhelmingly approved the 2010-2011 budget and new playground equipment. Incumbents Kim Reilly and Tom Graffagnino won easily as well. Ms. Reilly was congratulated in the school gymnasium when the results were announced by District Clerk Debbie Vecchio at about 9:40 p.m. Mr. Graffagnino was in Orlando, Florida, serving as a chaperone on the annual 8th grade trip to Disney World.

A total of 545 residents voted, 48 by absentee ballot. The results are listed below.

School budget vote: 402 Yes 127 No

Playground equipment vote: 414 Yes 110 No

Board Member vote: Thomas Graffagnino 387

Kim Reilly 375

Alfred Brigham 202

Absentee votes on each ballot position were cast in proportion to the total vote. Some voters cast ballots for only one of the three

candidates, with the most blanks, 29, cast with Mr. Brigham’s 202 votes.

Two blanks were registered on the budget proposition but of those voting, 75 percent approved it, the highest approval rating since 2005, as shown in the table below, right.

All North Fork school district budgets passed Tuesday night as well and incumbents in three of the five districts were re-elected. South Fork districts also approved budgets but the margin was small in Sag Harbor (30 votes).

Island voters approved spending $9,547,979 for the 2010-2011 school year, up 0.18 percent from 2009 expenses. The tax levy is estimated to be lower than in 2009 but the tax rate is expected to be up from $2.61 to $2.82 per $1,000 of assessed property. Voters also approved using $135,800 in capital reserve funds to pay for three new playground structures. Replacement or removal of the existing 26-year-old structures was required by the school’s insurance company.

All Shelter Island School Board members except for Mr. Graffagnino waited in the gymnasium along with Superintendent Sharon Clifford, Business Official Sam Schneider and assistant BJ Ianfolla while poll workers sorted through the ballot numbers. Ms. Vecchio’s announcement of the results was welcomed with applause and smiles.

Ms. Reilly and Mr. Graffagnino will be sworn in to new three-year terms beginning July 1, 2010.

Year Voters Yes No In Favor

2005 519 425 94 82%

2006 589 371 153 71%

2007 554 361 181 65%

*2008 917 409 412 45%

**2008 526 340 186 64%

2009 519 304 127 70%

*Defeated **Revised