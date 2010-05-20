Island seniors complete AARP driving course

Bernie Kettenbeil got all A’s from attendees

for the driver’s safety course she taught

last week.

Bernie Kettenbeil, a retired nurse from Southold, presided at the lectern for the AARP Driver Safety Course, Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and May 11. She is the first woman instructor to teach in the now semi-annual program hosted by the Office of Senior Services at the Shelter Island Senior Activity Center.

Bernie has been a volunteer instructor for a year and a half now. “It’s a good course,” she said, “and I try to make it interesting by giving a little more information, particularly about the side effects prescribed medications have on a driver’s abilities. I feel that I am improving my community one class at a time.”

Students who paused for an “exit interview” after the certificates had been distributed Tuesday afternoon were enthusiastic about Bernie and the course. “Very enjoyable,” said one; “excellent,” said another. Joan and Bob Markell, who had more time to talk when they were leaving, thought she was “terrific, down-to-earth, our kind of person,” and gave her a 10.

A graduate of the AARP Driver Safety course is entitled to an annual discount on his auto insurance premium. The course must be retaken every three years to continue the discount. Currently the course is open to all drivers; there was a 20-something young man in attendance ­, another first this year. The fee is a modest $12 for AARP members, $14 for non-members.

Henrietta Roberts, coordinator of the Office of Senior Services, now maintains an annual list of the attendees. She knows when you’re up for a renewal class and gives you a telephone alert in time to register.