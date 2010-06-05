Indians trade wins with Bears

Andrew BeltCappellino hits a 3-run homer during the

Indiansâ€™ April 30 game against Stony Brook.

How did the Indians rack up their third win of the season? Just ask Coach Mike Connell: “Everything clicked.”

All aspects of the squad’s game must have been in place from the beginning, because the Indians got a jump on Stony Brook with 4 runs in the first inning.

The Indians carried that lead through the game, racking up 2 more runs in the second and fourth innings (both from Matt BeltCappellino) and 1 each from Dustin Mulcahy, Mike Melichar and Andrew BeltCappellino each in the sixth inning.

The squad owed much of their win to precision plays in the field, which held the Bears to just 5 runs, not to mention quality pitching from Andrew BeltCappellino and Hunter Starzee. In the end, the boys celebrated a 9-5 win against the much larger school. “Everybody came together and just played really well,” observed Coach Connell.

The Indians had a harder time with Stony Brook in their April 30 match-up, though, and it was apparent from the very beginning.

The Bears’ first five batters made their way home in the first inning. The Indians would be scoreless through the bottom of the fourth inning, until Spencer Gibbs proved the boys were still alive. He snuck a line drive in between the Bears’ third baseman and third base for a single. The Bears’ pitcher threw a wild pitch on the next play �” Gibbs took advantage and sped to second.

After Zach Starzee grounded out allowing Gibbs to get to third, the pitcher’s next toss flew by the catcher, and Gibbs turned on the jets to slide into home before the catcher could return with the ball. Gibbs also showed his pitching prowess, taking over for Jay Card and striking out two Stony Brook batters in the inning.

In the fifth inning, Mulcahy hit the ball down the third base line, sending Hunter Starzee home and setting up Andrew BeltCappellino for the highlight of the match.

Andrew headed to bat and crushed a pitch, sending it flying over the center fielder’s head. He knocked up patches of dust behind him as he charged around the bases, following both Mulcahy and Matt BeltCappellino to home base.

The cutoff man fired the ball to the Bears’ catcher, who bungled the catch just as Andrew was nearing home plate. The catcher reached for the ball, threatening Andrew’s inside-the-park home run, but Andrew charged through, knocking down the catcher and putting the Indian’s fifth run on the scoreboard.

“Both offensively and defensively,” commented Coach Connell, “Andrew BeltCappelino’s always there to make a play.”

The team’s last run came from Matt BeltCappellino, when he made it from third to home on a wild pitch. But the Indians’ 6 runs weren’t enough to out-match Stony Brook, whose batting was relentless. The Bears racked up a total of 22 runs.

“Our fielding today wasn’t that great,” said Coach Connell. “We’ll take this and learn from it, and next week we’ll try to be better.”

The boys’ next game is tomorrow on their home field against Port Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. Their Tuesday game against Hauppauge was cancelled in the second inning due to lightning. The score of Wednesday’s game against Hauppauge wasn’t available by the time the Reporter went to press.